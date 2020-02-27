The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education decided Tuesday to seek bids on the demolition of the empty Tinley Building and the completion of paving work at Abraham Lincoln High School.
Regarding Tinley, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said, “It’s about keeping people safe who might try to get in there.”
The art on the exterior of the building will be preserved, Murillo said. The work, completed in April 2013, was the product of a two-year partnership between Kanesville Alternative Learning Center students and artist Therman Statom as part of the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ Building Bridges program.
“We are going to store that until we know what to do with it — but we are going to remove that before we start the demolition,” she said.
The Tinley Building was built in 1953 to replace the Eighth Street School, which had stood on the site since 1882. Used most recently to house the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center, it has been vacant since Kanesville moved to the former Washington Elementary School in January 2017. That was after officials realized the boiler was no longer safe to use.
The building had other problems, as well, Murillo said.
“It had a lot of asbestos — and all of the mechanical systems were old, and all of those needed to be replaced,” she said.
Now, all of the school supplies and furniture have been removed from the building, and the electricity has been turned off, Murillo said.
HGM Associates estimated the cost of demolishing Tinley at $225,000.
The school district is also accepting bids on Phase 3 of the Abraham Lincoln parking lot project and the reconstruction and widening of the bus lane. The parking lot project will involve removal of 4,070 square yards of pavement and related signage and trench drain and the preparation of the subbase and installation of a subdrain, as well as pouring of 4,000 square yards of cement. HGM estimated the cost at $467,830.
The bus lane will involve the removal of the 1,925-square-yard old bus lane and 1,010-square-yard sidewalk, similar subgrade preparation and the pouring of a 2,245-square-yard lane with curb, 635-square-yard sidewalk and 250-square-yard median. HGM estimated the cost of this project at $305,365.
Bids on the projects are due by March 25, and the board is expected to award contracts on April 28, according to board materials.
