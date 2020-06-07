Former Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education member Randy Portrey is set to become the school district’s new operations director.
He replaces Jeff Carper, who retired about a week ago. Portrey will start on Monday because of Carper’s vacation plans, working on a per diem basis until his contract year begins on July 1.
The board appointed Travis Houseton to fill the remainder of Portrey’s term, which expires in 2021.
Portrey came to the district’s staff from Risen Son Christian Village, where he was director of facilities. Prior to that, he worked at University of Nebraska Medical Center for 9 ½ years. He was previously a project manager at Waldinger Corp. for 20 years, where he bid, supervised, commissioned and closed out projects ranging from $1,000 to $20 million in value.
He will oversee the construction of a fine arts/career-technical education addition to the high school and construction of a new operations center, as well as repairs and maintenance to all district structures.
“They’re going to be outstanding additions to our great facilities,” he said. “I want to keep the momentum going, and I want to be impactful.”
Portrey, who attended Lewis Central schools from kindergarten through high school, first served on the board from 1999 to 2005, including two terms as president and one term as vice president. He stepped down in 2005, saying he had two children in the district and wanted to spend more time with his family. He was elected again in 2017.
With many memories and friends from his school days at Lewis Central, Portrey feels like he is coming home, he said.
“I really love the school district,” he said. “It’s emotional. It’s a good feeling — it’s a very good feeling.”
Portrey relinquished his seat on the Board on April 1 because of his interest in the position. He interviewed for it on April 3 and was offered the job. The board accepted his resignation and approved his appointment to the operations director position on April 6.
Some board members were a little uncomfortable with Portrey being hired by the same district he helped oversee as a member of the board. In a discussion during the board’s April 6 meeting, President Dorene Scheffel noted that Portrey consulted legal counsel and stepped down from the board before candidates had been selected for interviews. Those candidates were chosen by a committee, not by Knost, although he did facilitate a discussion of the candidates after all the interviews had been completed.
“I was not in on any of the interviews,” Knost said. “I didn’t want anyone to think it was a behind-the-scenes deal. It definitely was not.”
Portrey emerged as one of two finalists chosen by the committee, Knost said. He interviewed the finalists by phone and decided on Portrey.
Hiring a former board member to work in the district is not unprecedented, board Vice President Daryl Weilage said. Shelley Robinson, director of Lewis Central Lucky Children, was once a board member.
Board member Brian Stoufer said the board should consider establishing a protocol for handling situations where a board member resigns because he or she is interested in a position in the district. When the board took action on Portrey’s appointment to the operations director position, all voted in favor except Stoufer.
Portrey and his wife, Paula, have two sons, both of whom attended Lewis Central schools.
