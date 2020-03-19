A priest who once served on the faculty at St. Albert Catholic Schools has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a press release distributed Wednesday morning by the Diocese of Des Moines.
The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, a priest of the Diocese of Des Moines, has been on the faculty at St. Ambrose University in Davenport since 1994 but served on the faculty of St. Albert Catholic Schools from 1988-1994.
The complaint alleges that sexual misconduct occurred in the early 1990s, the press release stated. Diocese officials were first made aware of the complaint on Feb. 27. Bishop William Joensen directed the opening of a preliminary investigation, placed Grant on leave and restricted his ministry of March 4.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and law enforcement authorities in Scott, Polk and Pottawattamie Counties have been notified of the complaint, but Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said neither his office nor the Polk County Attorney’s Office would be investigating.
“It’s well beyond the statute of limitations,” he said, adding that the allegations would have been prosecutable no more than 10 years after the alleged incidents took place. “It was referred back to the diocese for internal discipline.”
“Our diocese has taken extensive steps to ensure that today we have a safe environment in our churches and schools,” Joensen said. “We know it can take years, sometimes decades, for victims to summon the courage to come forward. While we investigate this allegation, it is my ardent hope that it serves as an impetus for anyone who may have been sexually abused by a clergy member of our diocese to let us know so that we can prevent it from ever happening again. Please keep all those involved in this matter in your prayers.”
Grant was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984, the press release stated. He attended St. Albert Catholic School, St. Ambrose University and the Gregorian University in Rome. He holds a doctorate from the University of Iowa in religious studies. After ordination, he served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes — St. Mary in Portsmouth, St. Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia — before joining the St. Albert faculty in 1988. While serving on the St. Ambrose faculty, he has served as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass since 2008.
Consistent with diocesan policy, Grant is presumed innocent during the investigation of the allegation, the press release stated. The Diocese of Des Moines Allegation Review Committee will review evidence produced by the investigation and offer counsel to the bishop according to their standard protocol. This group is comprised of an attorney, a retired teacher, a psychologist, police chief, a judge, a priest and a deacon. They will make a recommendation to Bishop Joensen regarding the appropriate course of action, which may include forwarding the case to the Vatican for review, canonical trial and appropriate penalty, which may include removal from the priesthood.
Victims of sexual abuse by clergy, and their families, are encouraged to contact the diocesan Victim Assistance Advocate Sam Porter for counseling opportunities or to file a complaint. Porter can be reached at 515-286-2024 or at Sam.Porter@polkcountyiowa.gov.
