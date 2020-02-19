Bloomer Elementary School celebrated another big step toward acquisition of a new clock for the front of the building Tuesday when the Mid-Day Optimist Club donated $2,500 for the project.
The 1924 building’s original timepiece was removed years ago and replaced with a wooden face to maintain the appearance of a clock.
On Tuesday, Club President Alan Meilike presented a check to Bloomer Principal Kim Kazmierczak in front of a group of students and officials from the school district and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
“I just cannot tell you how grateful I am,” Kazmierczak said. “Such a generous donation — and this one’s just about going to put us over.”
Some of the club members remembered the old clock and wanted to help with the campaign, Meilike said — but the donation was really part of a larger partnership between the school and the club, which especially wants to help with literacy.
“Kim had said they needed support here, and our club said we’re going to help them with whatever they want to do,” he said.
Bloomer’s “Save the Clock! It’s Time” fundraising campaign is now on the home stretch, Kazmierczak said. The drive has raised $6,500 from the community, $5,000 from the Parent-Teacher Organization and additional funds from Bloomer students and families.
“We had a grandmother who donated $25 for each of her three grandchildren who are here,” she said. “We have enough to purchase the clock. It’s going to be a period clock with a cream face and Roman numerals.”
While it will look old-fashioned, the clock will be backlit with LED lights and will be an atomic clock so it can automatically sync with the correct time, Kazmierczak said.
There are some details to work out before school officials will know exactly how much installation will cost, she said. The clock will have to fit into a small space above the facility’s third floor. It will have to be put in place from the outside, which will probably require a crane or boom truck. The installation and dedication of the new clock will be completed sometime this spring.
The fund drive was launched on Oct. 21, 2019. The idea to get a new clock for the building’s exterior was hatched by former Principal Casey Moran, but he was unable to finalize plans before he was transferred to Rue Elementary in fall 2018, Kazmierczak said.
Donations are being administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation so they are tax-deductible. Supporters can contribute online at the foundation’s website, cbsf.org.
