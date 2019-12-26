U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has nominated 50 Iowa students, including three from southwest Iowa, to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.
“These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection on our state. Their accomplishments, leadership and desire to serve are exceptional, and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces,” Grassley said in a release.
Each year, Grassley said he has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate either current or future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements.
The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states’ representation in Congress.
Grassley said he encourages Iowa students to consider applying to more than one service academy due to the highly competitive nature of admissions.
Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make nominations in addition to both of Iowa’s U.S. senators. Students may receive more than one nomination.
Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Early application is encouraged. The academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.
“The academies offer some of the best options for higher education as well as an outstanding way to serve our country. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans,” Grassley said.
Traditionally, the high quality of Iowa nominees results in several Iowa students being offered admission to attend each of the service academies, the release said. These students then choose whether to attend the academy.
Grassley will make announcements as academy appointments are offered to Iowans.
Grassley’s nominees for the 2020 – 2021 school year included the following area students to the U.S. Air Force Academy: Anthony Cordes of Avoca, Jacob Hrasky of Treynor and Jacob James of Council Bluffs.
