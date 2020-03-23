Green Hills Area Education Agency will give certified employees a 2.5% increase in total compensation for the 2020-21 contract year, the agency’s board of directors has decided.
The board ratified the collective bargaining agreement with the Green Hills AEA Education Association during an electronic meeting Thursday that originated from its Halverson Center east of Council Bluffs.
The increase is just a hair smaller than the 2.56% boost the group received in its total package for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to Lolli Haws, chief administrator. Negotiators from each side met three times, beginning on Feb. 5, she said.
The agreement sets the generator base for the salary schedule at $34,403, according to Board Secretary Linda Perdue. The base wages will be, for certified staff with bachelor’s degrees, $37,155; for those with a bachelor’s degree plus 15 credit hours, $38,875; for those with a master’s degree, $42,316; for master’s plus 15 credit hours, $44,036; for master’s plus 30, $45,756. The base wage for specialists will be $47,476, and the base wage for employees holding a doctorate degree will be $49,196.
The Green Hills AEA Education Association represents all agency employees whose position requires a state license through the Board of Educational Examiners except administrators, Haws said. That currently includes 177 people holding the positions of teacher, speech-language pathologist, school psychologist, special education consultant, educational audiologist, early childhood specialist, early childhood consultant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, school social worker, school improvement consultant and literacy, math and science consultant.
