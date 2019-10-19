The Council Bluffs Community Alliance and the Western Iowa Labor Federation will co-host a candidate forum Thursday for those running for the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. in Room A at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.
The two nonprofit organizations felt a forum needed to be held so the public would hear the candidates’ views on issues of concern, said Scott Punteney, president of the WILF. All declared candidates have confirmed that they plan to attend, he said.
There will be four seats to fill on the school board this fall. Member Bill Grove’s term is expiring, and he is not running for re-election. Incumbents David Coziahr, Chris LaFerla and Troy Arthur have terms ending but are running again. Challengers include Jill Shudak and Richard Dallinger. In addition, Ryan Batt of Council Bluffs is mounting a write-in campaign for a seat on the board.
Candidates will be given time for opening remarks, with the order determined by a drawing, according to a letter sent to candidates. The moderator, WILF Board member Chris Merk, will then ask questions, and candidates will answer in the order of the draw.
“It’ll be very similar to the City Council one,” Punteney said.
Questions for the candidates will be accepted from members of the public until Monday evening and will be relayed to the candidates no later than 48 hours before the forum, Punteney said. Questions should be sent to Punteney at spunteney@wilfaflcio.org or Mike Yowell, president of the Council Bluffs Community Alliance, at myowell@npdodge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.