Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools are accepting nominations of new members for their halls of fame.
Abraham Lincoln High School will induct its 36th hall of fame class in March 2020. The Hall of Fame Committee is looking for past A.L. graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievement following graduation, with emphasis on service, accomplishments and dedication to education, youth and community.
The deadline for nominations to the Abraham Lincoln 2020 Hall of Fame class is Nov. 14.
Thomas Jefferson is planning to induct its 21st hall of fame class in spring 2020. The Spirit of Achievement Award is presented annually to alumni or past educators who have demonstrated outstanding success in their chosen fields.
These individuals must have exemplified character and service to their community or nation, career and/or philanthropic activities. T.J. is accepting nominations until Dec. 20.
Nomination forms for both high schools can be downloaded from the Council Bluffs Community School District’s website at cb-schools.org.
