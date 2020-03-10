Nine schools and 31 students participated in Iowa Western Community College’s seventh annual Culinary and Pastry Competition on March 2, according to a press release from Iowa Western.
The contest is open to area Family and Consumer Sciences high school students.
Participants in the culinary competition were required to fabricate two chickens, then cook the chicken, a starch and a vegetable and present them to the judges. Pastry Students made chocolate mousse, a sauce and a garnish that were presented to the judges. All students were judged on safety, sanitation, work habits, skill, plating, flavors and interview skills.
Schools participating were: Abraham Lincoln, Clarinda, East Mills, Fremont-Mill, Griswold, Lewis Central, Plattsmouth (Nebraska), Sidney, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center High Schools.
This year’s Winners were the following:
Culinary:
First Place — Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Students: Ian Witherall, Xander Rodriquez and Ben Yoder; FCS Instructor: Lisa Micek-Johnson.
Second Place — Tri-Center. Students: Brock Gross, Ethan Chmelka and Erik Goldapp; FCS Instructor: Margarite Lilly.
Third Place — Lewis Central. Students: Raine King, Hunter Waldstein and Dallas Davis; FCS Instructor: Deneen Healey.
Baking:
First Place — Plattsmouth. Students: Krista Hardy, JayLynn Stienike and Valeria Marquez; FCS Instructor: Lisa Micek-Johnson.
Second Place — Clarinda. Students: Ava Sharr, madeline Sics and Alana Stickler: FCS Instructor: Cheryl Beaver.
Third Place — Sidney. Students: Lily Johnson, Faith Brumbaugh and Harley Spurlock; FCS Instructor: Brad Johnson.
