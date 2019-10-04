Motorists who pass by Hoover Elementary School on North Broadway will soon see a different kind of pedestrian signal.
Council Bluffs Public Works is installing a High-intensity Activated cross-Walk, or HAWK signal, to help people safely cross North Broadway in front of the school, according to Matt Cox, director of public works. It will be the first HAWK signal in Council Bluffs, although there are some elsewhere in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, he said.
“We are grateful that the city is investing in the safety of our community with this new signal,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools. “This will provide our students and families with an extra level of protection as they cross North Broadway on the way to and from school.”
The HAWK signal looks about the same as a conventional walk signal from the pedestrian’s perspective, but motorists see a more complex sequence of lights, Cox said.
When a pedestrian pushes the button, the light flashes yellow, then changes to solid yellow, according to an educational video. The signal shows a hand, indicating that it is not time to walk. The light then changes to solid red, and the signal shows a person walking.
When the walking period is almost over, the hand image flashes, and the sign begins a numerical countdown. Motorists see two red lights flashing alternately and should stop and make sure pedestrians have finished crossing before moving on. Finally, the lights and signal turn off so vehicles can proceed uninterrupted.
Hopefully, the HAWK signal will make it safer for pedestrians to cross by the school, Cox said.
“It draws attention to it that a pedestrian may be getting ready to cross the street,” he said. “Studies have shown it’s more effective on a busy street. North Broadway is a relatively busy street, so we were able to apply for a safety grant through the state of Iowa, and we were able to get some funds.”
If the signal is effective, the city may consider installing HAWK signals on other busy streets but will not necessarily place them across from all of the schools in the city, Cox said.
“We’ll evaluate each location on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Even with the grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the signal was a big investment, Cox said. The low bid on the project was $135,000, and the grant was $40,000; so the city still had to pay $95,000 toward it.
The Council Bluffs Community School District voted on Aug. 27 to grant the city an easement for the signal.
“We didn’t have enough room in the right-of-way to fit that between the street and the sidewalk,” Cox said.
The signal has been partially installed and should be ready to activate in about two weeks, he said.
