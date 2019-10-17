Almost 1,400 Council Bluffs students got active Wednesday during a Hy-Vee KidsFit Exercise Event at the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western Community College.
Participants were third- and fourth-graders from all elementary schools in the Council Bluffs Community School District. Besides teachers and paraeducators, about 60 Hy-Vee employees worked at the event, according to Jeremy Pitt, store director at the Hy-Vee at 90th and Center in Omaha.
Hy-Vee is taking KidsFit, which seeks to teach students how to incorporate healthy habits into their everyday lives, to eight states, including Iowa and Nebraska, according Lindsey Rodgers, a marketing spokeswoman.
Becca Rotert, a fourth-grade teacher at College View Elementary, called the program “awesome.”
“I love that they’re getting kids up and showing them different things they can do, and I love that they’re telling them to get active and eat healthy,” she said.
Wednesday’s event was the fourth KidsFit session in the metro area and the second involving Council Bluffs schools, said Daira Driftmier, Hy-Vee KidsFit director and certified personal trainer.
“Last year, we set a record: We saw 130,000 third- through sixth-graders,” she said. “It’s 360,000 over two years.”
“Seeing 1,400 kids exercising is really exciting,” Pitt said. “It’s also really terrifying.”
Driftmier described it as “controlled chaos.”
Once the students had assembled in the turf room at the wellness center, Driftmier soon had them stepping, dancing, hopping, reaching, bending and doing jumping jacks — to music, of course. She led students in a variety of exercises, then had them tackle partner, team and individual challenges.
She encouraged them to visit hy-veekidsfit.com and try some of the challenges offered there. She noted that the website classifies participants as rookies, pros or all-stars and had students do challenges on each level, increasing repetitions as they went up. Exercises included the mountain climber, frog jump, grasshopper and crab toe-touches, among others.
Isaiah Humphrey, a TLC teacher at College View, said he thought it was really good for the students.
“I think they’re doing a really good job of making it fun for the kids and giving them new ways to move around,” he added. “I think it’s great that someone is stepping up and trying to improve kids’ health.”
Julian Duncan, one in a group of boys from a combined fourth- and fifth-grade class at Crescent Elementary, said he thought the exercises were fun. Hunter Harrmsen agreed, and said he had learned how to do the mountain climber. Michael Donovan said he learned a better way to do squats.
Hy-Vee dietitians talked to the students about healthy eating. They went over the five food groups and why the nutrients in each are important.
Driftmier said students can join the KidsFit Club online at hy-veekidsfit.com, complete challenges and win prizes.
“When our kids make a good choice, they can go back to our stores and be rewarded for it,” she said.
