Incumbents carried the day in the Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education race.
Amie Adkins won her fourth term on the board (her second-consecutive, after a hiatus) with 899 votes, the highest of any candidate in the race, according to preliminary results with all precincts counted.
Brian Stoufer won a second term on the board with 823, the second-highest total, while Daryl Weilage will get to stay for his eighth full term after receiving 724 votes. So far, he has served for 25 years.
Challenger Travis Houseton, making his first run for the board, made a strong showing, collecting 655 votes.
Adkins said it was “wonderful” to get such strong support.
“I’m so happy that people got out and voted today, and I thank everyone who took time out of your day to vote for me,” she said.
“I’m really excited that the Revenue Purpose Statement passed with flying colors,” Adkins added. “That means that they believe in what we’re doing in the district.
“There’s some great things coming up for us,” she said. “Dr. Knost is an excellent leader, and I truly think that he has our best interest at heart – and I look forward to serving for four more years.”
Eric Knost is in his first year as superintendent of the Lewis Central Community School District. He replaced Mark Schweer, who retired in June after leading the district for 16 years.
Stoufer, who had the second-highest vote total, said he was “very pleased to represent the district again.”
“I’m pleased with where Dr. Knost is taking the district,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of really exciting things coming down the path, with a possible new auditorium and new operations center.
“I was very pleased that the Revenue Purpose Statement was approved – I think it was 78%,” Stoufer said. “I’m excited and looking forward to another four years.”
