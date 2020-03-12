Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy continues to attract students.
A record 80 students applied for admission for next fall, according to director Spencer Mathews. Students apply for admission during their sophomore years and begin their junior years.
“I think students see the value in a two-year, free head start on college,” he said.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo applauded the student interest in the program.
“It is wonderful to see the high interest in our Early College Academy among so many of our students and their families,” she said, “and (we) continue to be grateful for the partnership of Iowa Western to make this unique opportunity available. Our current ECA students are achieving at high levels and are serving as inspiring role models for those who follow in their footsteps.”
Twenty-five were selected for admission to the program, Mathews said.
“It was extremely competitive this year,” he said. “We had 13 students with a 3.9 GPA or higher apply.”
Selection is based on GPA, credits in advanced placement and dual-credit classes, an essay, attendance, teacher references and an interview.
“All of the ECA students will pursue associate degrees,” Mathews said. “We are looking for those students who are looking to go on to a four-year college or university.”
Some choose general studies during ECA to focus on completing their general education classes, he said. There are students in the incoming class who are interested in theater, cybersecurity, sociology and education, among other fields.
There are currently 24 high school seniors who will graduate in May and 26 juniors in the academy, he said.
“We always have around 25 for each class,” Mathews said.
“I think we have already shown our value to the school district and to our community,” he said. “Now, it’s about sustaining long-term success.”
