Area educators met Thursday at Green Hills Area Education Agency to review the Iowa Department of Education’s draft of a four-year plan for career and technical education and submit feedback.
Each state must develop a plan to comply with the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, or Perkins V, which was signed into law on July 31, 2018. The state’s one-year transitional plan was approved last year. Four-year plans are due on March 31.
Iowa’s plan is a redesign of state guidelines established in 1989, according to a Department of Education video shown at the meeting.
Iowa receives about $12 million in Perkins funding, with 85% of it going toward grants for schools across the state, according to Lisa Stange, one of two Department of Education representatives who served as resource people at the local meeting. The state allots about half of that for secondary school programs and half for postsecondary programs. Districts must reapply for Perkins grants each year.
Paul Hans, career-technical education director for Council Bluffs Community School District, said he likes some of the additions to the Perkins law.
“Overall, I see that this new legislation is going to be great,” he said. “The thing I like about the new legislation is the addition of the focus on work-based learning, the addition of a focus on certificates and the addition of a focus on kids taking postsecondary classes.
“I think Council Bluffs is ahead of the game,” he said. “We’re doing things already to get kids on the Iowa Western campus to get their certificates or just to get college credits they can transfer to a four-year college.”
The district’s Early College Academy and Certificate Advancement programs provide a way for students to pursue certificates or degrees at Iowa Western Community College, and Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes help students earn college credits in their own schools.
“The one thing we have to build capacity for is work-based learning,” Hans said. “We’ve got pre-apprenticeships with TradeWorks, which is good, but we also need to be mindful of other career areas.”
That requires building more partnerships with local employers, he said.
Under the draft plan, career planning must begin in eighth grade, and guidance counselors should help students align their class choices with their career interests, according to the video. School districts must have career information systems that students can use to find out more about careers and what education and training is needed to succeed in them. Each district should form a personnel team for career-technical education.
Each program will have to meet state standards and undergo review. CTE is to be relevant, safe and responsive to the needs of local employers. Districts must complete comprehensive local needs assessments every two years.
Districts are charged with creating partnerships with businesses, community colleges, community members and other school districts in the region for the design and development of appropriate programming. Recruiting, retaining and training/professional development for CTE teachers are a major concern.
Perkins V emphasizes that schools should include minorities and lower-income students in their programs. The school district is planning to have a representative from the National Association of Women in Construction come and speak to students, Hans said.
The state plan also emphasizes forming student organizations that enhance career-technical education through attending conferences, competitions and community service, the video stated. Local schools already have student DECA (a student organization for business), HOSA for health occupations, robotics teams and cyber security teams. Some educators at the meeting expressed concern about the possible expense of sending (and transporting) more students to workshops and competitions.
“A challenge we have to get over is helping our teachers ask the question, ‘how do we talk about careers in our content,’” Hans said. “I’m hoping the onus doesn’t just fall on our career-technical teachers. All of us need to be involved.”
Feedback on the plan will be accepted through Feb. 13 at perkins.educateiowa.gov.
