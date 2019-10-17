Iowa School for the Deaf will celebrate its homecoming this weekend.
“Homecoming (inspires) probably the same amount of anticipation for our alumni as it does for any college or university, because the friendships they’ve made — especially if they lived in the dorm — are lifelong friendships,” said Cynthia Angeroth, outreach director at ISD. “We have a significant number of alumni that come back.”
Several activities on Friday and Saturday will be open to the public, Angeroth said.
On Friday, Bobcat fans can attend a pep rally and coronation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the Lied Multipurpose Complex, followed by free musical entertainment by WAWA.
Recording artist WAWA began writing and rhyming in 2005, according to a homecoming flyer. His “dip hop” — hip hop through deaf eyes — is a unique mixture of audio and imagery. This performance will feature music, rap and signing. The show was described as “family-friendly.”
The Bobcats will play in a volleyball tournament with Missouri School for the Deaf Eagles and Metro Deaf School Cheetahs of the Twin Cities area in Minnesota beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. ISD will induct two new members into its hall of fame at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lied Center’s community room.
New homecoming royalty will be introduced at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday just before the Bobcats take on the MSD Eagles in the homecoming football game at 1:45 p.m.
The ISD Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days on the second floor of the administration building. Admission is free.
