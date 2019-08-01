The Iowa West Foundation continued its support of Raise Me to Read during its second 2019 grant cycle in July.
The foundation awarded the nonprofit literacy program $174,400.
“We are really pleased,” said Brenda Moran, director of Raise Me to Read. “We are very fortunate to have them in our corner.”
The grant was part of $7.7 million in funds the foundation awarded to 24 organizations and government entities in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska during the cycle. The foundation targets programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, place making and healthy families.
Raise Me to Read was launched in October 2016 with funding from the Iowa West Foundation, United Way of the Midlands and private donations and took over the Campaign for Grade Level Reading locally. Iowa West, United Way, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and many other organizations have helped support it.
“They have been supporting the program since 2016,” Moran said. “It’s been a coalition of foundations and individuals that want to support literacy.”
The program received a Pacesetter Award for Building the Community Learning for Impact & Improvement earlier this summer by the Campaign for Grade Level Reading. It has held school and community events, given away thousands of books and established a permanent StoryWalk path in Sunset Park.
“We have given away over 8,100 books in our efforts to help children who may not have very many books at home,” Moran said after the award.
The organization also helped sponsor appearances by author Eric Litwin at Kreft Primary School, the Council Bluffs Public Library and Impact Hill in Oakland and Daniel Tiger’s visit to the public library and Children’s Square USA.
Raise Me to Read plans to collaborate with FAMILY Inc.’s home visitation program to remind parents of the value of reading to children birth to age 4, Moran said. The organization is also working with local medical clinics on possible outreach efforts.
