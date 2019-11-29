The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a first draft Monday of the college’s strategic plan for 2020-24.
Once it is fine-tuned, the plan will be submitted to the Higher Learning Commission for renewal of the college’s accreditation. Then the college will have to submit the first update on its progress in 2022, according to Tina Knauss, dean of institutional research and accreditation, who presented a report on the plan during the board’s meeting on Monday.
“We have to have evidence — documentation — of what we’ve done over the four years, as far as institutional improvements,” President Dan Kinney said.
SharePoint documents have been set up so each department can add documentation of steps they have taken, Knauss said.
Once accreditation is renewed, it will be good for eight years — a change from the 10-year period that was customary in the past, she said.
Knauss and Kinney started on the plan during the summer, then met with the strategic planning committee, which includes representatives from different college departments, she said. They presented a rough plan to the executive council. The plan draws from the college’s mission, vision and core values.
Mission: Iowa Western Community College is a learning community committed to excellence in meeting educational needs and improving the quality of life through programs, partnerships and community involvement.
Vision: Iowa Western Community College will be recognized as a premier educational leader and partner, with student learning and success being our highest priority.
Core Values
Caring: We believe creating an environment where people treat each other with a sense of dignity and self-worth and where people convey genuine concern for helping others to achieve their goals will add value to the student learning experience.
Commitment: We believe acting with a sense of purpose, vigor and passion and merging of our personal and work values will enable us to fulfill our pledge to provide opportunities which encourage students to reach their full potential.
Challenge: We believe articulating and promoting academic and personal standards focused on raising self-expectations in striving for excellence will provide an environment which leads to success.
The strategic planning committee has mapped out five strategic priorities, each with actions needed for realization, Knauss said.
“We have created teams for each of these five priorities,” she said.
Below are the priorities and goals as listed in the first draft of the plan:
Priority One — Community and Partnership
As reflected in the mission, vision and core values, strengthen and expand opportunities and partnerships in order to improve the quality of life within the community.
Initiative 1.1: Identify and monitor the current and projected priorities of the institution and its region.
Initiative 1.2: Collaborate and expand offerings to regional partners and employers.
Initiative 1.3: Increase student engagement through co-curricular and service learning opportunities.
Initiative 1.4: Increase enrollment of and provide services to our diverse student populations.
Priority Two — Integrity and Responsibility
Maintain policies and practices in which the board of trustees, administration, faculty and staff are committed toward ethical and responsible conduct in the best interests of students and their learning experiences.
Initiative 2.1: Strengthen policies and procedures to guide effective use of public resources.
Initiative 2.2: Ensure evidence of decisions and continuous improvement outcomes are transparently shared.
Initiative 2.3: Encourage academic freedom while adhering to scholarly and ethical best practices.
Priority Three — Education and Support
Provide quality educational contributions in the form of academic programs, student support services and co-curricular opportunities by appropriately qualified faculty and staff.
Initiative 3.1: Support innovative, high-quality teaching practices across all programs, modalities and locations.
Initiative 3.2: Ensure faculty and staff meet minimum qualifications and are supported in professional development.
Initiative 3.3: Improve effectiveness of the student advising process.
Priority Four — Evaluation and Improvement
Engage in continuous review of programs, processes and relevant student data to inform and promote improvement.
Initiative 4.1: Develop new academic programs and alternate scheduling, adapting to changing student needs.
Initiative 4.2: Demonstrate effective processes for the assessment of student learning.
Initiative 4.3: Increase student retention.
Priority Five — Planning and Resources
Ensure the college has appropriate strategies in place to effectively plan for responsible resource allocation.
Initiative 5.1: Involve cross-sectional collaboration in institutional planning to align resources with strategic priorities.
Initiative 5.2: Maximize financial resources to support programs and student needs.
Initiative 5.3: Plan for technology, structures and services that anticipate evolving needs and budget allowances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.