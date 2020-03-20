Iowa Western Community College will discontinue its embattled physical therapy assistant program, the college’s board of trustees decided during a special meeting Monday.
“With all the facts laid out, it was, unfortunately, the best thing to do,” board President Brent Siegrist said Wednesday. “Hopefully, we can bring that back sometime with the right people.”
The decision came just as a deadline for hiring a new director for the program passed. The college was unsuccessful at recruiting someone for the position.
“We felt it was better to leave on good terms with the accrediting agency so at some future point, if we wanted to,” the college could restart the program, President Dan Kinney said.
There are currently no students in the program, but 10 students are taking prerequisites required for admission to it, Kinney said.
“We’ve already notified the students,” he said.
The program was placed on probation in August by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Marjorie Welch recommended in October that the program be dropped. She said the program had struggled to meet the commission’s expectations on graduation rates and the percentage of graduates who were able to pass the licensure test.
Then-director Todd Nierman said new prerequisites had been established for the 2019-20 schoolyear to make sure students were ready when they entered the program. On Oct. 29, the commission agreed to continue to accredit the program, if the college submitted a plan for meeting accreditation standards by March 1 — a deadline that was later extended to March 15. On Nov. 25, the board voted to save the program.
Part of earning ongoing accreditation was having a new director in place. As of last week, the college still had not received applications from any qualified candidates, so ending the program seemed inevitable.
As it turns out, it would have been a tough time for students to break into the field, Kinney said. In a change of policies, Medicare no longer pays for services provided by physical therapy assistants (especially in skilled nursing facilities) — only services provided by physical therapists.
“From what we’ve heard, it was probably a good decision,” he said.
