Enrollment at Iowa Western Community College decreased more than 7% from spring 2019 to spring 2020, according to a report presented at a meeting of the board of trustees Monday.
“This is a snapshot of our enrollment as of today,” said Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations, who presented the report, which compares enrollment on the 10th day of the spring term of each year.
It is typical for student numbers to decline a little bit in the spring, Kohler said. When a student drops out between semesters, it is usually because of the cost, he said.
“We hope to get them back in the fall,” he said.
Total enrollment on Monday was 5,340 students, down 411 students, or 7.7%, from a year earlier. The number of credit hours students were enrolled in totaled 50,041, down 3,693 hours, or 7.4%, from the previous year.
“We’re still holding our own as far as new students,” Kohler said.
The number of new students was 345, down four, or 1.2%, from the same time in 2019. New students were enrolled in 3,867 credit hours, down 40.5, or 1%, from the previous year.
Despite programs like the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy and Advanced Certificate program, the overall enrollment by high school students also declined. There were 1,896 high school students, down 247, or 13%, from the previous spring. They were enrolled in 11,630 credit hours, which was 1,787.5, or 15.4%, fewer credit hours than a year earlier.
The Council Bluffs Campus saw the smallest percentage decrease in enrollment of any of the college’s five locations, according to the report. In Council Bluffs, there were 100, or 3.2%, fewer students enrolled, not counting high school students. They were enrolled in 1,035.5, or 2.9%, fewer credit hours.
Last fall, enrollment was up slightly — by 15 students or 0.3% — but credit hours slipped by 94, or 0.2%. High school students taking Iowa Western classes were up substantially — 223 students, or 10.7% — with credit hours taken by high school students up 2,008, or 16.7%. It’s difficult to predict whether enrollment this fall will go back up to last fall’s level or drop further. The college’s preliminary budget assumes a year-over-year drop of 4%.
In other business, the board did the following:
• Voted to push back the beginning of the winter interim session three days. “The admissions people feel we could improve enrollment if we moved that back,” said board President Brent Siegrist.
• Approved an increase of $5 per week in child care rates.
