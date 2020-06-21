*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Sunday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Sunday's e-edition.
Iowa Western Community College offers a variety of programs that are relevant for today’s students, job market and university curricula.
“Iowa Western’s health and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs have consistently been favorites among students seeking solid career choices,” said Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations. “Our dental hygiene program has been filled with a waitlist since January, and our associate degree in nursing reached capacity at the end of the spring semester, and we currently have a waitlist. The remaining (programs) — dental assistant, practical nursing and veterinary technology — are still accepting students for the fall 2020 start. We often see our practical nursing and veterinary technology programs fill after the summer session has ended.”
Iowa Western will introduce some new courses this fall, Kohler said. The college is expanding its slate of evening classes to accommodate students and working adults who have busy schedules. The programs of study offered at night will include the following:
• Civil Engineering Technician Diploma
• CNC Machining Diploma
• Construction Management Certificate
• Drafting and CAD Certificate
• Electrical Technology Diploma
• Electrical Technology Certificate
• HVAC Technology Diploma
• HVAC/R Maintenance Certificate
• Industrial Technology Certificate
• Media Studies: Social Media Certificate
• Plumbing Diploma
• Residential Plumbing Certificate
• Welding Technology Diploma
• Welding Certificate
“The plumbing diploma program was the result of many months of planning with our advisory board partners, who identified the need for workers in that field,” Kohler said. “The faculty is excited to begin offering that diploma program so that IWCC can help businesses meet that demand in our communities.”
Iowa Western has also heeded the call for more computer technology programs, Kohler said.
“The college has taken great strides to improve its academic offerings in the growing field of computer technology,” he said.
New programs in this area including the following:
Cyber Security Pathway
• Cyber Security Certificate (fall semester only): Students develop a basic foundation of system administration, information security, cyber investigations and forensics
• Cyber Security Diploma (one-year program, fall semester start): Students demonstrate an understanding of network systems and network security, manage firewalls and install and configure systems and applications
• Cyber Security AAS (two-year program, fall semester start): Students hone their skills and focus on becoming experts at identifying threats; students perform threat assessment and apply best practices towards defending and securing a computer network
• Web Design and Development Pathway
• Web Design and Coding Certificate (fall semester only): Provides students the opportunity to prepare for a position in front-end web design by focusing on web coding and graphic design principles needed to be successful in the field
• Web Design and Development Diploma (one-year program, fall semester start): Provides students the opportunity to prepare for a position in front-end web design, graphic design principles and server-side web programming
• Web Design and Development AAS (two-year program, fall semester start): Prepares graduates for an entry-level position in front-end web design, back-end web programming and app development. Students create static and dynamic websites, web applications and mobile applications from start to finish
Iowa Western Community College is preparing for a safe return to campus on Aug. 17, when the fall semester begins.
“The IWCC administration and its emergency management team have been working diligently on a plan to create a safe environment for staff and students upon returning for the fall,” Kohler said.
The plan includes the following learning platforms:
• Face-to-face class instruction with smaller class sizes
• Hybrid classes incorporating face-to-face and online learning
• Fully online course offerings
• Expanded evening course selection
In addition, the staff will enforce strict sanitizing efforts to keep the campus safe.
Call 712-325-3277 for enrollment information or to schedule a visit.
