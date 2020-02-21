Ten Iowa Western Community College students may have to transfer this fall if the college isn’t able to hire a director for its physical therapy assistant program soon.
The Iowa Western Board of Trustees voted to save the program during its Nov. 25, 2019, meeting. Now, the college is running out of time.
The program was placed on probation in August by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Marjorie Welch recommended in October that the program be dropped. She said the program had struggled to meet the commission’s expectations on graduation rates and the percentage of graduates who passed the licensure test.
Then-director Todd Nierman said the college had just established prerequisites for the program that would help ensure that entrants were ready for the level of work required. Now, students have to take three semesters of classes (or two semesters and a summer) before being admitted to the program.
On Oct. 29, the commission agreed to continue to accredit the program, provided the college submitted its plans for meeting accreditation standards by March 1 – a deadline that was later extended to March 15.
“They expect us by March 15 to have a new director hired,” President Dan Kinney told the board during its meeting Monday.
As of Monday, no one had applied for the position, he said.
“We’ve got about a month to scare somebody up,” Kinney said. “We’ve got to get some applicants, or it’s over.”
If the commission pulled accreditation, Iowa Western would have to wait two years before restarting the program.
Ten students are currently working on prerequisites and plan to enter the program this fall.
