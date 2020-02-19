Iowa Western Community College’s Board of Trustees approved a preliminary budget Monday that keeps a tight lid on spending for the next fiscal year.
The board will hold a public hearing on the budget during its meeting at 2 p.m. on March 9 at Iowa Western’s Harlan Center, 1901 Hawkeye Ave. in Harlan.
The college will have to make some “tough choices” to avoid a big hike in tuition rates for the 2020-21 schoolyear, President Dan Kinney said.
With the expected 4% to 4.6% increase in insurance costs, a projected 4% drop in enrollment, a slight increase in property tax valuations and assuming the state boosts funding for Iowa’s community colleges by $5.2 million, as Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended, it would take a tuition hike of $17 per credit hour to balance the budget, said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance at Iowa Western. He said the preliminary budget also includes a decrease in the levy of not quite 1 cent per $1,000 of taxable valuation, from $1.30529 to $1.29710 per $1,000.
Kinney made it clear that such a big jump in tuition is out of the question. He told the board when Holtz told him that, he said, “‘Forget that. We’re not going to increase tuition $17.’”
Holtz said some of the money could be raised with increases in room, board, books or by renegotiating or eliminating the cost of providing cable TV to students. Kinney said the college could probably drop its membership in the Education Advisory Board, which costs $25,000 per year.
“We’re going to be taking a hard look at positions, programs and spending,” he said. “Between now and May (when tuition rates are usually set), we’re going to be bringing some recommendations to the board for some tough decisions.”
Kinney suggested the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees have its lobbyist ask the Legislature to give community colleges the authority to ask voters for more tax revenue. He said it would be harder for legislators to refuse the colleges a voter-approved increase. He said the community colleges who oppose such a move are only against it because they don’t think it would pass in their service areas.
“We know enrollment’s down everywhere else, too, so they’re going to be affected by this,” he said, referring to the other community colleges.
“We have local support, but what we don’t have is authorization from the state to ask for it,” said board Vice President Connie Hornbeck.
As things stand, Holtz said he doesn’t feel the college should raise the current levy.
“We’re trying to control spending, and I think it’s important to keep the needle going down,” he said.
