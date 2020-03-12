HARLAN — The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a budget of about $79.6 million for fiscal year 2021 during its regular meeting Monday at the Shelby County Center in Harlan.
The budget anticipates total expenditures of $79,598,259 on resources of $79,688,490 with net revenue of $90,231.
That includes general fund expenditures of $52,298,449 on revenue of $52,388,680. Plant Funds would receive $22,234,690, and Bonds and Interest Funds would be $5,065,120. The beginning fund balance is $10,604,440, and the ending balance would be $10,694,671.
The budget includes a slight decrease in the levy from $1.30529 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to an estimated $1.29710 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The budget is based on assumptions that the college’s insurance cost will increase by 4% to 4.6%, that enrollment this fall will be down by 4% and that the state will increase funding for community colleges by $5.2 million, as Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed.
Significant spending cuts will need to be made to meet this budget without a $17-per-credit-hour increase in tuition rates, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance. Fees for room, board and books could also be increased.
“We’re determined to make it less than $17, but at this point, we don’t know,” President Dan Kinney said after the meeting.
Possible cuts that have been mentioned include renegotiating or eliminating the cost of providing cable TV to students and dropping the college’s membership in the Education Advisory Board, which costs $25,000 per year.
Additional savings would probably have to come from cuts in positions and programs.
“We’re going to be taking a hard look at positions, programs and spending,” Kinney said during the board’s February meeting. “Between now and May (when tuition rates are usually set), we’re going to be bringing some recommendations to the board for some tough decisions.”
During Monday’s meeting, on the recommendation of Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs, the board approved the deletion of a number of courses that are not needed for ongoing programs. Eight courses were part of the graphic communications program, which has been ended. Also deleted were seven courses that are no longer needed by an existing program.
“The Iowa Department of Education does not allow us to offer courses that are not part of a program,” Welch said.
In other business, board President Brent Siegrist announced that he, Vice President Connie Hornbeck and trustees John Marshall and Stan Sibley would serve on the presidential search committee.
During its last two meetings, the board has voted to refinance several series of bonds at lower interest rates, which will save the college a substantial amount of money, according to Holtz.
