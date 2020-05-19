Iowa Western Community College will boost tuition rates by $9 per credit hour for the 2020-21 schoolyear, repeating last fall’s increase.
The college’s Board of Trustees approved the change during its regular meeting Monday.
The increase will bring the overall rate to $187 per credit hour. That will mean an additional cost of $135 per semester for students taking 15 credit hours – the minimum needed to finish most associate degrees in two years.
But the tuition hike might have been larger if the administration had not identified some cost-cutting measures. When the board looked at the college’s preliminary budget in February, President Dan Kinney said officials would have to make some “tough choices” to avoid a $17-per-credit-hour jump.
During its March meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the elimination of eight courses that were part of the former graphic communication program and seven others no longer needed for ongoing programs.
In April, the administration notified six faculty members that their positions might be eliminated, Kinney said Monday.
“We had to notify them by April 30, so that’s why it’s been done already,” he said.
Other staff positions might ultimately have to be eliminated, too, but the notification deadline does not apply to them, Kinney said.
“At this point, we don’t have a clue what the Legislature is going to do,” he said.
The Iowa Legislature officially suspended its session on March 16 and announced last Wednesday that it plans to resume on June 3.
The board approved a budget of about $79.6 million for fiscal year 2021 during its March meeting at the Shelby County Center in Harlan. The budget anticipates total expenditures of $79,598,259 on resources of $79,688,490 with net revenue of $90,231.
That includes general fund expenditures of $52,298,449 on revenue of $52,388,680. The Plant Fund was budgeted $22,234,690 and Bonds and Interest Funds were estimated at $5,065,120. The beginning fund balance is predicted to be $10,604,440 and the ending balance would be $10,694,671.
The budget includes a slight decrease in the levy from $1.30529 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to an estimated $1.29710 per $1,000.
The budget was based on assumptions that the college’s insurance cost will increase by 4% to $4.6% for the 2020-21 year, that enrollment this fall will be down by 4% and that the state will increase funding for community colleges by $5.2 million, as Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed early this year.
However, the administration has changed some of its assumptions since then, based on the possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income from tuition and fees is expected to decline by 1%, and state aid is expected to drop by 5%, said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance, during the board’s meeting Monday. The college may not be able to increase spending on salaries and benefits.
“If that cut (in state funding) doesn’t occur, we can increase salaries,” said Brent Siegrist, president of the Board of Trustees.
There will be cost increases related to a new plumbing program starting this fall and a career services center, Holtz said.
The college has received a little more than $3 million under the CARES Act, he said. Half will go directly to students who have filed a FAFSA application with the college and qualify for COVID-19 relief. The college will use the other half to pay refunds on housing and meals after in-person classes were replaced by online instruction and most students left campus.
The CARES funds won’t cover all of the college’s losses, though, Holtz said.
“Our impact is going to be greater than what we received,” he said.
The board approved deleting 17 courses, mostly on information technology, on the recommendation of Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs. She said some were no longer being offered but were still in the course catalog, and others were extra courses not needed for the completion of programs.
Kinney said the Council Bluffs Campus would be reopened to the public in a couple weeks, with some restrictions. He said the administration has almost finished a plan on how classes will be taught this fall. He said it includes both face-to-face and online instruction.
One-hour public forums on what the college should look for in a new president will be held on June 10 in Council Bluffs, Clarinda and Harlan, Siegrist said. The Presidential Search Committee will meet the next day, and the Board of Trustees will meet to approve a profile of the desired candidate, which will be posted online in the days following.
