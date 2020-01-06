Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney, who has helped build up the college’s facilities, programs and prominence, has announced his intent to retire effective Aug. 31.
He informed the Iowa Western Board of Trustees in December, according to board President Brent Siegrist.
“The board is saddened by Dr. Kinney’s departure,” Siegrist said. “He has done so much to advance the college during his 25-plus years at Iowa Western. We understand his decision to move on and will undertake a national search to fill this position. They will be big shoes to fill.”
Siegrist said the board of trustees will make a motion at its Jan. 13 meeting to hire a search firm to begin the process of replacing the longtime community college advocate.
“It will no doubt be a huge process and an important one,” he said.
Kinney retires as the longest serving president at Iowa Western, following Carl Heinrich (1987-1994) and the late Robert Looft, who founded the college in the late 1960s. Kinney previously served as president of Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
Under Kinney’s guidance, the college has invested more than $178 million in new construction and renovation projects at the main campus in Council Bluffs and at centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic. He also helped raise awareness and funds for the college, pushing the Iowa Western Foundation assets from $347,000 in 1994 to $33.7 million today.
He also generated regional attention for the college with his efforts in the planning and construction of the new Robotics and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) center, which the board named Kinney Hall in 2015, and the Center for Advanced Nursing and Allied Health Education.
