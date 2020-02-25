Iowa Western Community College officials, along with a search consultant from the Association of Community College Trustees, have established a plan for searching for a new president.
Current President Dan Kinney has agreed to stay on until Dec. 31 so the board of trustees can conduct a “national, thoughtful and deliberate search process” for his replacement, board President Brent Siegrist said Monday.
“It will be a long process but I think a really good one,” he said. “The board is committed to conducting an equitable, participatory, inclusive and transparent national search that will attract a strong pool of candidates from throughout Iowa and the nation.”
The college will host three public forums on April 22 around the area to gather input for a profile of the desired candidate, Siegrist said. A survey will also be posted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/iowa-western-cc-presidential-search.
“The entire IWCC community is invited and encouraged to participate in a wide-ranging discussion about the qualities, characteristics and qualifications we are seeking in our next president and the opportunities and challenges facing IWCC in the years to come,” Siegrist said in a statement. “Additionally, you will have the opportunity to ask questions about the presidential search process. The discussion will be facilitated by our ACCT search consultant.”
The board will appoint a presidential search committee of 16-21 people at its March meeting, Siegrist said. The committee will include members of the board of trustees, faculty, staff, administration, Iowa Western Community College Foundation Board, student body and community.
“We want to be sure that every area has some representation on that,” he said.
The committee will review confidential application packages, interview semifinalists and recommend finalists to the board for further consideration. The board will interview the final candidates, and all finalists will participate in open forums at Iowa Western — probably in early November.
Feedback forms will be provided to all attendees, and the completed forms will be collected and given to the board for review.
The college will post information about the search on its website, iwcc.edu, in the coming weeks, followed by progress reports as the process unfolds.
