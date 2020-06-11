The profile of the ideal candidate for president of Iowa Western Community College began to take shape Wednesday as people provided input at several public forums.
Forums were held in Council Bluffs (morning and evening), Clarinda and Harlan Wednesday. Input gathered will be combined with responses to the college’s online survey to inform the molding of the profile today by the Presidential Search Committee. The Board of Trustees will meet later today to approve a final version.
The online survey went well, said Julie Golder, vice president of search services for the Association of Community College Trustees.
“We received over 100 responses, which is fantastic,” she said.
Golder facilitated the discussions and asked attendees for opportunities and challenges the college will face in coming years, what qualities and characteristics the candidate should have and what qualifications the person should have.
“The Board of Trustees all understand the decision we’re going to make in the next few months is the biggest decision we’re going to make during our time on the board,” board President Brent Siegrist said at the outset of the first forum. “This will truly be a national search because of ACCT’s reach across the country to literally every community college in the nation.”
The opening forum Wednesday morning at the Arts Center at Iowa Western was attended mostly by staff members, with just a few members of the public present.
Tom Gilmore, dean of enrollment services, said enrollment has generally been declining over the past few years at Iowa Western and other community colleges in Iowa. He noted the college has expanded career-technical education opportunities and said it should do the same for arts and sciences.
“I think in doing that we might be able to help enrollment,” he said.
Roger Utman, former dean of student services who left in 2005 to become a consultant for the Bureau of Community Colleges and Career and Technical Education at the Iowa Department of Education, also commented on CTE.
“I think they are very valuable programs, but you need somebody who’s going to be in charge of fundraising,” he said. “These programs are very expensive.”
Utman also commented on the credentials a candidate should have.
“They must have a community college background,” he said. “They must have worked at a community college.”
Marge Welch, dean of academic affairs, took that a step further and said the person should have experience as a college president.
“There is really a lot they’re going to already have to know and be able to act upon,” she said.
Welch said the president will have to work closely with the Iowa Department of Education and should be ready to question policies or regulations that are not in the interest of community colleges.
Laura Mendoza, director of academic initiatives, said the candidate chosen needs to be approachable, have a strong financial background and be innovative and learn from other colleges. A couple others also said the president needs to have a good background in business or financial matters.
Several people said the person should be able to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle and be a strong advocate for community colleges.
A couple attendees said the candidate should be someone who engages and is visible in the community. One said the person should be someone who is willing to travel and reach out to people in other regions.
One person said she thought the next president should be someone who has had experience with a diverse student population.
Golder said many of the comments echoed responses to the online survey. She said the search team will also talk to people in the community, screen applicants and recommend three to five candidates to be finalists for the position. Only the names of the finalists will be made public, she said. The finalists will participate in open forums where the public has an opportunity to ask them questions.
Siegrist thanked attendees for their input.
“Most of these I think we had thought of, but there were several things that hadn’t crossed my mind,” he said. “I would say we’re all kind of on the same wavelength.”
There were several dozen people who attended, which pleased Siegrist.
“I’m very happy with the turnout, and I’m very happy with the comments,” he said.
Golder said many college presidents are reaching retirement age but also said Iowa Western should be able to attract good candidates.
“There are many positives that will attract high-quality candidates,” she said. “This is a great community. There is a high quality of living here, you’re near a metro area and this is a stable, well run institution.”
