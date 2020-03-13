Iowa Western Community College has canceled all classes for next week because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the college announced Friday morning.
“Following spring break and beginning March 30, most classes will be taught remotely in an online environment and not in person,” the bulletin said. “The college, including our housing units, will remain open. We encourage our students to return home, if possible. For those students who are unable to go home, we will continue to support our students in our housing units.”
Faculty and staff will continue to work, and facilities will remain open, the college said.
Students should check the college’s website (iwcc.edu) and their email for routine messages on this topic. Also, the college has created a special email account for people to submit questions regarding course delivery. That address is coursequestions@iwcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.