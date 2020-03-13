Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON, THEN WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW OVERNIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 8AM SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&