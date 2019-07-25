Iowa Western Community College will hold a legislative forum at 10 a.m. Friday at the Iowa Western student center.
The event is the conclusion of the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees Conference, which Iowa Western is hosting over a three-day period.
Four Iowa legislators will discuss issues of interest to community colleges during the forum. Panelists will include Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-District 15; Rep. Pat Grassley, R-District 50; Sen. Jackie Smith, D-District 7; and Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-District 5. Former House Speaker Brent Siegrist, now a lobbyist for Iowa Western, Council Bluffs Community Schools and the City of Council Bluffs, will facilitate the conversation.
The event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.