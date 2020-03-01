Creativity is alive and well at Iowa School for the Deaf.
Six ISD students placed or received honorable mentions in the Gallaudet Youth Programs/Phi Kappa Zeta National Literary Competition.
Junior Damien Holste of Underwood won first place in the high school poetry division and a $100 prize for creating his poem, “T-Rex,” and presenting it using American Sign Language. He also won when he was an eighth-grader with his piece, “Impressing the Girl.”
“T-Rex” traces a day in the life of a dinosaur as it wakes up, hunts for food and eats.
“I really like to tell stories and show characters,” Damien said. “I loved dinosaurs when I was young. When I was little, I had a lot of dinosaur toys.”
Instead of writing it down, he recorded himself signing it and then made adjustments.
“I used an iPad to record it, and then I watched it, changed it a little bit and re-recorded it,” he said.
Students who presented works in sign language for the contest submitted a final recording made using a high-quality digital camera.
In this category, entrants were limited to three ASL hand shapes, which adds to the challenge, Damien said.
“You have to be creative,” he said.
“In ASL, there are 54 hand shapes,” said Miranda Kuehne, who teaches theater and ASL expression. “This has very strict criteria.”
Damien modified some of the hand shapes to stretch their meaning, said Jenna Smith, reading and ASL teacher. Hand shapes with different arm and wrist movements, body movements and facial expressions can create different signs, an announcement about the winners on the ISD website stated.
Holly Schroeder of Council Bluffs tied for second place in the same category with her poem, “Life=Art.”
Holly, who was not available Friday, loves art and likes doing origami, Smith said.
“Her passion is art,” she said.
Holly’s video shows an artist with a sheet of paper trying to think of ideas. Then she imagines herself opening the window and watching the paper blow out the window, fall through the trees, float back in in the window and hit her in the face. Then the artist gets an idea and starts painting a picture.
Four other ISD students received honorable mentions for their entries.
Freshman Kali Nipper of Council Bluffs wrote her piece, “Pink Flower,” and entered it in the creative writing category and also performed it and entered the video in the storytelling category. Entries in this category were to follow a survival theme.
The work is about a deaf girl who carries a pink flower with her, Kali said. When something discouraging happens, one of its petals falls off. As the girl experiences one he flower goes from five petals to one. She feels “lost and defeated,” and then the girl meets a deaf/blind girl who inspires her, Kali said.
“(The deaf/blind girl) does so many things and, even though she has disabilities, she is happy and she can do things,” Kali said.
The girl with the flower realizes that she can take a more positive approach and be happy, too. As she goes on her way, her experiences are similar to those she had earlier, but she turns them into opportunities to be positive. Each time she does this, her flower grows another petal until it once again has five.
Kali said the idea came from being bullied at the last school she attended and realizing she could be strong and go on with her activities.
“If you come from a deaf family (and are deaf), you’re looked up to,” said Kuehne. “You become like a role model and are looked up to by people who didn’t come from a deaf family.”
Added Smith, “It’s a very small number (of deaf children) that have deaf parents (as Kali does). Other kids may have targeted her out of jealousy.”
Ashley Schroeder of Kingsley received an honorable mention for the second year in a row for her poem, “Without a Choice.” She submitted it in the high school written poetry category, so no video was needed.
In it, she expresses her feelings about being mistreated by a family friend while she was back at home last summer. The experience changed her, she said, making it harder for her to trust people but somehow making her stronger, too.
“I write poetry a lot — my whole life,” she said. “It’s a way for me to just get everything that’s bothering me out.”
Schroeder’s family now keeps the person at a distance, so she feels safe.
Sixth-grader Christian Lopez Rodriguez of Estherville submitted his poem, “Deaf Boy,” in the middle school written poetry division. It describes a boy who, like him, is the only deaf person — and the only person who can sign — in his family. It is frustrating and makes him feel sad, he said. His family mainly communicates by using gestures. He likes being at ISD where there are other deaf people and almost everyone can sign.
Molly McEvoy of Omaha entered the high school presentation category with her video, “Speak Up!” In keeping with the theme, it focuses on why deaf people should become more involved in politics. Molly was not available Friday.
