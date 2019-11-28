Iowa Western Community College will take steps to shore up a program that was slated for termination at its October meeting, the board of trustees decided Monday.
The board unanimously voted to re-evaluate the discontinuance of the physical therapy assistant program.
“Be assured Iowa Western is fully committed to take the steps necessary to make the program successful and will work diligently to provide all information and data requested by (the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education),” said Vice President Connie Hornbeck, who introduced the motion to continue the program. “We are sure the administration will make the changes necessary to regain full accreditation for our physical therapy assistant program.”
The program was placed on probation in August by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, and Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs, recommended during the board’s October meeting that the program be “deleted.” She said the program had struggled to meet CAPTE’s expectations on graduation rates and the percentage of graduates that passed the licensure test.
“We are at a point right now we have no students in the program,” she said. “We could eliminate the program without throwing any students out.”
However, while there were technically no students in the program, there were about 40 enrolled in an introductory class required for admission to it, said Todd Nierman, program director.
“I would say the vast, vast majority of them planned on going through the program and finishing their degrees,” he said.
Nierman defended the program and said it would be premature to give up on it. In the past, there were no prerequisites for admission to the program, so students were not always ready for the level of work required, he said. This fall, an entrance requirement was added. Before being admitted, students have to take three semesters of classes (or two semesters and a summer), including an introductory class in physical therapy assistance and other health sciences and generation education courses.
“That’s how we are addressing the graduation rate,” he said. Prior to the requirement, “we had a lot of students come in and they weren’t even sure if they wanted to be there.”
Dr. John Marshall, a member of the board of trustees, asked how much demand there was for physical therapy assistants.
“There is high demand in the area and nationally,” Welch said. “If we eliminate it now, we would have the choice to bring it back.”
If the college is asked to drop the program, it might not have the option of bringing it back, she said.
Marshall asked about suspending the program temporarily but ultimately proposed that the board table the matter until its November meeting.
On Oct. 29, CAPTE decided it would continue to accredit the program on a probationary basis “based on a Good Cause effort.”
As a condition of continued accreditation, the college must develop a plan for meeting the organization’s standards and submit it by March 1, Kinney said at Monday’s meeting.
Marshall proposed having a report on work toward full accreditation on each meeting’s agenda until it is achieved.
“We should be kept abreast of this,” he said.
Nierman discussed the program’s status outside the meeting room with students and a couple parents.
“This means we are still accredited,” he told them. “So if they graduate from a program on probationary accreditation, it’s the same as graduating from an accredited program. They’ll still be able to take their boards and get their license.”
To be in compliance with CAPTE’s standards, the program must have a graduation of 60% averaged over two years, the commission’s Summary of Action stated. It fell to 45.7% in 2017 and 41.7% in 2018.
In addition, licensure pass rates must be at least 85% averaged over two years, the Summary of Action stated. The pass rate for 2017-18 was 80%, but that increased to 88.89% for 2018-19.
