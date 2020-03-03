Heartland Christian School kept students hopping Friday for the school’s Jump Rope for Heart event in the school gym.
More than 80 students in kindergarten through third grade got things going, and some older students joined in, according to Justin Steinmetz, elementary principal. The students raised $2,129 for the American Heart Association just in time for the last two days of American Heart Month, which is February.
That meant it was time for P.E. teacher Derek Drummond to get a haircut. He agreed to have his head shaved if students raised at least $2,000, Steinmetz said.
“Our kids and families came through, and obviously he shaved his head,” he said. “The kids were pretty excited.”
A paraeducator who is also a licensed beautician did the honors, Drummond said.
“Everybody was in the gym,” he said. “They had a whole-school assembly.”
Drummond said his new haircut is a little cooler, but “it’s fine. It’s a good deal to be able to raise that much money for a good cause. They help a lot of kids with heart problems.”
Students started raising money on Feb. 4, he said.
Those in the primary grades partnered with the student council to collect pledges and donations from parents and staff during February, Steinmetz said.
“Our student council tries to do a different community project every month,” he said.
Drummond did his part to get students ready for the event, too, Steinmetz said.
“They led up to it doing some jump rope during P.E.,” he said. “The kids were red-faced and looking good.”
Drummon said he would be willing to do it all again next year.
“Maybe I’ll set the goal a little higher next year,” he said.
The theme for Heart Month this year was “#ourhearts are healthiest together,” according to the National Institutes of Health. The NIH encouraged people to be physically active together and give each other emotional support as you try to make other healthy changes, like adopting a healthier diet, managing stress or quitting smoking.
Being active can protect your heart — even if you already have heart disease — improve your blood flow and lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, the agency’s website states. It can also give you more stamina and improve your ability to cope with stress.
The NIH recommends people engage in walking or light exercise 30 minutes a day five days a week or vigorous exercise such as running, jumping rope or playing basketball 75 minutes a week. Even walking briskly 60 minutes a week helps.
The agency also recommends training twice a week to strengthen muscles in your legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders and arms. This is in addition to exercises designed to help your heart.
