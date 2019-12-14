A civil lawsuit filed in Kansas City, Missouri, that originally named Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo as a defendant has been dismissed.
The discrimination suit, brought by Thomas Herrera, a former employee of Kansas City Public Schools, was filed Aug. 24, 2017 in Jackson County, Missouri, against Kansas City Public Schools and former employees Murillo and Mary Laffey. Murillo had been offered the Council Bluffs superintendent position on April 11, 2017.
Herrera and Kansas City Public Schools worked out a settlement this fall that was signed by Herrera on Oct. 28 and by KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell on Nov. 7. As part of the settlement, KCPS paid Herrera $106,000, and he agreed to drop all claims against KCPS and its employees.
After receiving the payment, Herrera filed a motion to dismiss and, on Dec. 10, the court dismissed the suit, which was to have gone to trial on Dec. 9.
“(The case) was resolved to the parties’ mutual satisfaction,” said Rebecca M. Randles, attorney for Herrera.
KCPS did not admit any guilt in the settlement agreement.
“This release is the result of a compromise and shall never be construed as an admission by KCPS of any liability, wrongdoing, or responsibility,” the agreement said. “KCPS expressly denies any such liability, wrongdoing or responsibility.”
Murillo was glad the situation had been resolved.
“I am grateful that this lawsuit has finally come to a close,” Murillo said in a prepared statement. “As I shared more than a year ago, the lawsuit was based on false allegations about me by a former member of Kansas City Public School District. Even prior to the lawsuit, the Kansas City Public Schools investigated these claims and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on my part.
“I appreciate the patience and confidence of the (Council Bluffs Community School District) Board of Education and our school community through the past year as we awaited the conclusion of the civil investigation. During this time, I have remained focused on our goals at the Council Bluffs Community School District and am proud that I have the opportunity to work with a talented and dedicated team of employees who demonstrate their commitment to children and their success every day.”
In the petition, Herrera, who is Latino, alleged discrimination and retaliation. He alleged that he “experienced discriminatory treatment as early as 2007 until he was constructively discharged on July 5, 2016” and that he was “repeatedly and systematically passed over for promotions even though he was highly qualified.”
He alleged that this was because of race and/or national origin discrimination and/or retaliation for his complaints about discrimination.
He also said the district acted to “remove qualified staff from his buildings, to undercut his ability to operate a successful school and to fail to provide an adequate facility comparable to other similarly situated non-Latino principals.”
He alleged that he suffered “lost wages, benefits and earning capacity, as well as pain, future medical expense, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, damage to his reputation” and more. He sought damages “in excess of $25,000” as well as reinstatement.
Herrera alleged that he voiced objections to the “discriminatory treatment” but it continued, creating a “hostile work environment,” causing his health to deteriorate and amounting to his “constructive discharge” from employment.
He also claimed that “on or about” the 2007-08 school years, Murillo was “inappropriately using funds from plaintiff’s school budget and on his school district credit card to fund personal purchases and purchases for expenses unrelated to Plaintiff’s school or from accounts that were designated for particular purposes.” When he reported it to district supervisors, he was reassigned to another school, but Murillo continued as his supervisor.
Finally, Herrera claimed Murillo and Laffey wrote him up for no reason and caused him to be threatened with termination, which also contributed to the deterioration of his health and “constructive discharge.”
He asked for attorneys’ fees and expenses, along with the $25,000 mentioned earlier, and a jury trial.
Murillo called the allegations false.
In 2016, Herrera filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, which resulted in the commission issuing a Notice of Right to Sue, according to the petition. He filed the lawsuit within 90 days.
