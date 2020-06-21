Holly DeRocher and Shawn Behne help prepare students to be successful in school.
The two women teach kindergarten at St. Albert Catholic Schools.
Behne has taught school for 30 years and has taught at St. Albert for four years, including one year of preschool.
DeRocher just finished her ninth year at St. Albert. She started at the preschool level, too, and also taught first grade for a year. Each of them teaches a section of kindergarten at the school.
“We teach separately, but we plan together,” DeRocher said. “We often do the same things — try to give them the same material.”
The two also consult with the first-grade teachers about any areas students seem to need more background in when they advance to first grade, Behne said.
“Next year, I’m hoping we have some really good conversations along those lines,” she said.
In kindergarten, teachers are not just concerned about teaching subject matter but about teaching children how to be students.
“At the beginning of each year, you really focus on these initial learning practices,” DeRocher said. “You’ve got to do the academics, but you’ve really got to do behavior.”
That means teaching students to model good behavior and keep their eyes on the teacher so she knows they are listening, Behne said. It also means verbally rewarding students when they’re doing the right things.
Said DeRocher, “If you point out the good, positive things a student does, the others will want to be like them. They’re eager to please.”
Sometimes students and staff have to endure heartbreaking experiences.
“It was a difficult year for our school,” Behne said. “We lost a couple students. To have a school of faith and a shared faith in the resurrection was helpful.”
First-grader Yaretzy Aguilar, 7, daughter of Gabriela and Francisco, died Feb. 21 after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Students were given some time after school staff shared the news with them to walk around, read to each other and talk to counselors.
On April 15, the school lost second-grader Quintin Brownfield, 8, after he suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on April 15. Quintin was the son of Lowell Jr. and Kelly Brownfield. St. Albert held a virtual vigil for him the next day on the school Facebook page. In addition, St. Albert staff and families gathered outside the school on April 24 to wave and hold supportive signs as Quintin’s funeral procession passed by.
“Quintin was one of my students” when he was in kindergarten, Behne said, adding, “Whoever had an individual child, everybody knows everybody.”
That’s one of the ways St. Albert is like a family, DeRocher said.
“When I first started (at St. Albert), I found it to be my home away from home,” she said. “It’s so much like the school I grew up in. The community there is so strong, and it just settled me. I always felt I wanted to work in a Catholic school, and St. Albert is home — it’s my new home.”
Said Behne, “Faith is very important to me. We live our faith out together as an entire school.”
Neither woman started out planning to go into teaching, they said.
“I just feel really blessed,” Behne said. “I had no idea what I wanted to do when I was in high school. I had a lot of young cousins and enjoyed being with them and taking care of them.”
She worked in day care for a year while in school, she said.
“I really enjoyed working with the young ones,” she said. “It’s such an exciting time in their lives when they’re eager and interested. They learn so much. You really see some growth, and that makes it exciting.”
DeRocher’s path had to change direction before it led her to teaching.
“I actually started off in nursing,” she said of her studies at Briar Cliff University. “After about a year in the nursing program, I saw it wasn’t for me. I wanted to work with children.”
DeRocher earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a coaching endorsement and did some coaching while in school.
“I knew I wanted to be in a Catholic school,” she said. “I started subbing (at St. Albert), and they offered me a job.”
Said Behne, “When I was in college, I wanted to teach in a Catholic school.”
Behne grew up in Urbandale and earned an associate degree at Des Moines Area Community College. She finished her bachelor’s at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio).
DeRocher grew up in Le Mars and attended Gehlen Catholic School, she said. She lives in Omaha but spends her summers with her parents in Le Mars, where she and her dad (a retired teacher) have a painting and detasseling business. DeRocher said her father was a “huge” influence on her.
“He taught high school science at the public high school,” she said. “I just saw how passionate he was about teaching and how much he enjoyed it … He guided me in many ways.”
DeRocher was one of seven siblings. She does not have a family of her own but has 17 nieces and nephews.
“I came from a very large family, and we’re all within a couple hours of each other; so we get together quite a bit,” she said. “We’re very close.”
Behne is married to her husband, Linus. The rest of her family lives in the Des Moines area.
