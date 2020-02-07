Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney is among 10 college presidents who have been selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Awards, the society announced Thursday.
Kinney will receive the award during PTK Catalyst 2020, the society’s annual convention, April 2-4 in the Dallas area.
The awards are given to retiring college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campuses by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students over the course of their careers, a press release from the society stated. Recipients are nominated by students on their campuses — which makes it especially meaningful, said Kinney, who announced his retirement plans in January.
“I was surprised and pleased that the students nominated me for that,” he said Thursday. “I really believe in the mission of Phi Theta Kappa.”
Phi Theta Kappa students have a 91% student success rate, and research has shown that strong presidential leadership and support increases the success of their chapters and the depth of the members’ college experience, according to the press release.
Kinney interacts with members of Iowa Western’s PTK Chapter, although they have a separate advisor. The chapter nominates students for the international academic society and provides opportunities for students to receive awards and scholarships, he said.
“With PTK, there are state awards and there are national awards,” he said. “We’ve been successful in getting students to receive those awards over the years.”
Scholarships at the state level range from $2,000 to $5,000, and national awards can be higher, Kinney said.
“A year ago, we had a young woman who was selected for the Coca-Cola Scholarship, which is the highest award that PTK gives, and she got a full ride to wherever she wants to go,” he said.
The awards are based on academic achievement and financial need, which helps students further their education, Kinney said. PTK also helps students develop leadership skills at the local, state and national levels.
The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Michael Bennett, longtime president of St. Petersburg College in Florida.
The only other recipient from Iowa this year will be Karen Vickers, president of Clinton Community College.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.