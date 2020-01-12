While it takes cooperation to accomplish anything, it would be hard to overstate President Dan Kinney’s impact on Iowa Western Community College.
Kinney plans to retire on Aug. 31, the college announced Monday. However, he is willing to stay longer, if needed, he said Tuesday.
During Kinney’s 25 ½ years at Iowa Western — almost half of its history — his influence has been felt across the college’s multiple campuses and in the communities it serves. Two dozen facilities have been built or purchased, enrollment has increased and new athletic teams have been created.
Under Kinney’s guidance, the college has invested more than $178 million in new construction and renovation projects at the main campus in Council Bluffs and at centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic, according to a press release from Iowa Western. He also generated regional attention for the college with his efforts in the planning and construction of the new Robotics and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Center, which the board named Kinney Hall in 2015, and the Center for Advanced Nursing and Allied Health Education.
Kinney said another one of the highlights of his presidency was the dedication of the Arts Center in 2001.
“It was great to have that facility,” he said. “When I came, the arts and music were scattered all over the campus. That facility allowed us to pull them together in one place.”
The clock tower that has become a familiar landmark on the Council Bluffs Campus was designed and built by students in 1996.
The landscape of the Council Bluffs Campus has changed dramatically, noted Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.
“I think during his presidency he has physically transformed the entire look of the college — added new buildings, added housing facilities — and really created a college life for students out there,” he said. “Rather than a commuter college, he’s made it more of a residential college.”
Enrollment figures weren’t available from Kinney’s earliest years at the college, but total enrollment grew from 4,600 students in fall 2004 to 6,114 in fall 2009, according to Nonpareil reports. Enrollment leveled off to 6,047 by fall of 2019. Kinney helped raise awareness and funds for the college, pushing the Iowa Western Foundation’s assets from $347,000 in 1994 to $33.7 million today – almost a hundredfold increase.
“One of the things I’m most proud about is the foundation and the growth in the foundation’s assets we’ve been able to accomplish, because that is critical in keeping education affordable for students,” he said.
Affordability is important, Walsh said.
“Iowa Western Community College provides affordable college to local residents who, in many cases, want to live and work in the metro area,” he said. “He’s been focused on the image of Iowa Western, and I think it really today has an enhanced image of providing a quality education.”
Commencement ceremonies have been among the most memorable events, Kinney said.
“I tell people every graduation exercise we have is the hardest,” he said. “It’s so good to see students come across the stage and become alumni.”
Other highlights have included the volleyball team winning its first national title in 2006, Kinney said.
The athletic department has grown tremendously under Kinney’s leadership.
“Those programs come about because of the interests of high school students and the things they want us to provide,” he said.
• In fall 2004, Iowa Western added men’s and women’s soccer teams
• In spring 2005, the college added men’s and women’s golf
• Iowa Western kicked off its football program with the Kinney Cup on Aug. 13, 2009 at what was then called Council Bluffs Stadium. The team made its debut in a contest against Iowa Central Community College, over which Kinney’s son, Daniel, presides.
• The college added shooting sports and bowling for men and women during the 2018-19 school year.
Kinney has also contributed to the community, Walsh said.
“He sits on many local boards and brings his unique perspective and expertise to those boards. He is a strong leader who has an educated opinion on many topics that affect Council Bluffs. Hopefully, he’ll continue to play a leadership role in the community after his retirement.”
Kinney has been a vocal leader for the city and active in many organizations, including the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and the Mid America Council of the Boy Scouts, according to the college. He currently serves as chairman of the board for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Iowa Western has long had relationships with local schools, collaborating with the Council Bluffs Community School District on its Early College Academy and Certificate Advancement Program, Lewis Central Community School District on its pilot trades program and multiple school systems on Pottawattamie Promise and early/dual credit programs, which has helped fuel growth in the number of high school students enrolled at the college.
“Dr. Kinney is a true partner to the Council Bluffs Community School District,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “He understands the importance of preparing high school students for their college and career pathways and has welcomed our students to learn in the college’s state-of-the-art facilities.”
“We are proud to work hand-in-hand with Iowa Western to offer the Early College Academy for our students to earn their associate degrees on the IWCC campus while still in high school, and the Certificate Advancement Program in culinary arts and health sciences for students to earn their first career credentials before they graduate from high school,” Murillo continued. “I am grateful for Dr. Kinney’s leadership and collaboration as we prepare students to be future ready.”
Kinney served in the National Guard and Reserves for 31 years and retired from the Kansas Army National Guard as a colonel in 2000. He led the fundraising campaign that raised more than $850,000 for construction of the Veterans Plaza Memorial in Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs, which was dedicated on July 4, 2003.
Kinney came to Iowa Western in 1994 after leading Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas for nine years. He replaced Carl Heinrich, who retired.
Kinney’s connection with Heinrich led him to Iowa Western.
“I knew Carl Heinrich,” he said. “He had been a president in Kansas. When he announced his retirement, I looked at it, and I just thought Iowa Western would have a lot more opportunities — and, boy, it has.”
Kinney had no idea he would be at Iowa Western as long as he has.
“When I interviewed here, the board asked me how long I would stay, and I said ‘until I get bored’ — and I haven’t been bored,” he said.
One reason he has stayed is the strong support the college has received from the public for new initiatives and bond issues, Kinney said.
Kinney said he and his wife, Pam, plan to stay in the Council Bluffs area.
“There are some projects I want to do at home and a couple trips we want to take and then volunteer in the community,” he said. “If we have a few bad winters, I might find someplace to go during the winters.”
Already, one person has asked Kinney if he would run for mayor after he retires.
“Quite honestly, I have no interest in seeking elective office,” he said.
