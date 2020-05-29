Kirn Middle School teacher Shauna Cihacek is excited about being awarded a James Madison Fellowship and the opportunities it will provide.
The fellowship will pay up to $24,000 toward the cost for her to earn a master’s degree in American history and government, including tuition, fees, books and room and board.
“I am so honored to be chosen for this fellowship,” she said.
Cihacek will take both online and on-site courses for a master’s degree in American History and Government at Ashland University this summer and Georgetown University during the summer of 2021, she said.
“I was interested in pursuing this fellowship because I felt that this stresses the importance of history and the importance of knowing the Constitution. I have a special interest in the founding of the United States because of my family history.”
Cihacek’s mother grew up on the Fort Belknap Reservation in Montana, a settlement of the Little Shell Tribe, an offshoot of the Chippewa.
“My mom was very good about talking to us about our heritage,” she said.
She told them how, in 1902, the Little Shell Chief decided he would no longer comply with a treaty the U.S. government had made with the tribe, because he did not believe the government was complying with its terms. The federal government then dropped its recognition of the tribe. It took later generations of the tribe’s members until 2019 to convince the government to again recognize the tribe. (Congress defeated it by one vote the year before.)
Cihacek’s mother didn’t wait for things to get better on the reservation.
“She was one of the few members of her generation to leave the reservation and go to college,” Cihacek said.
Her mother became a teacher and inspired her to do the same.
“My mother went back to school to become a teacher when I was young,” she said. “I was able to watch my mom as she did her work and became intrigued in the art of teaching, because I could already tell then that it was an art and not just delivering facts.”
Cihacek grew up near Honey Creek and attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Missouri Valley. She attended Iowa Western Community College and finished a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Buena Vista University’s attendance center there. She later earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Phoenix University.
“Larry Dechant hired me at Kirn in 2001, and I have been there ever since,” she said. “I have taught language arts, seventh-grade social studies and American history.”
Cihacek feels the fellowship and master’s program in American history and government will expand her knowledge of the subject and enhance her effectiveness as a teacher.
“I had the great honor of meeting a James Madison fellow when I went to Yale for the Gilder Lehman seminar, “Everyday Life in Colonial Times,” in June 2019, she said. “She explained about the program and how it makes you a superstar in history — and you have that network when you want to branch out and try new things in your curriculum.
“I then had the honor of meeting another James Madison fellow when I went to the National Portrait Gallery for the teacher seminar in summer 2019,” Cihacek said. (The fellow, Kara, was a finalist for Kansas Teacher of the Year this year.) “She is amazing and highly encouraged me to try for this fellowship.
“Kara told me about the opportunities that one has to truly understand the Constitution and meet with experts in the Constitution. Listening to Kara and her knowledge of the Constitution made me realize that I am lacking. I want my students to have the best opportunities, and I need to be better educated for my students. I realized that I can enrich my students’ lives — and ultimately the future of our country — by teaching my students more about the democratic process and the principles of the Constitution.
“My fascination and love of social studies is because everyone can find themselves in history,” Cihacek said. “Even talking to a grandparent is history. How can one not love a subject where it is around you when you visit with family?”
