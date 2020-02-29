For the second straight year, a Lewis Central High School group was named Critic’s Choice in Radio Broadcasting at the All-State Large Group Speech Festival.
The festival was held on Feb. 22 at Iowa State University in Ames.
Students wrote a humorous script, “Troy,” about the Trojan horse being led into the city of Troy during the Greek and Trojan War, according to a press release from the school.
The newscast was led by seniors Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Duncan Law and Bryan Pope, who were instrumental in last year’s award-winning Radio Broadcasting production. Other students featured in the broadcast were Otto Fox, Zane Cozart, Maggie Youngblood, Raine King, Mya Robinson and Kaden Krauth.
The group received a banner, which will be displayed at the school until it is returned at next year’s festival.
Judging is done by a critic considered outstanding in broadcasting who watches the top 16 Radio Broadcasting groups in all classes and chooses the best in the state.
It’s the third year in a row that Spencer Cooper-Ohm was part of a Radio Broadcasting group that performed at the All-State Festival, and this is the third time Lewis Central has won a banner at All-State, according to the release.
Prior to last year’s win for Radio Broadcasting, a Lewis Central group won in 2012 in Readers Theatre.
The Lewis Central coaching team includes Laurie West, Alan Strait, Dylan Peck, Austin Dunham, Elle Johnson and Grace Peterson.
