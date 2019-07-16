The Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus will hold its 12th annual Back to School Extravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the gymnasium shared by the Boys & Girls Club and The Salvation Army at 715 N. 16th St.
Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up backpacks and grade-specific school supplies during their appointment set during registration at the gym.
Students must be present to pick up items or proof of registration presented. Proof of Iowa residency is also required.
Preregistration is required during one of the following time periods at The Salvation Army:
• From 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6
• From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 7
• From 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8
Registration will be limited to 700 to 750 students.
To make this event possible, community members are asked to donate new school supplies for the students. Items needed include the following:
• Backpacks
• Spiral notebooks
• Pencils
• Glue bottles
• Glue sticks
• Composition books
• Erasers
• Scissors
• Markers
• Colored pencils
• Ear buds
• Clear water bottles
Items can be dropped off today through Aug. 9 at The Salvation Army or Micah House on the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus at North 16th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.
The school supply giveaway is sponsored by the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, Altrusa Club and community donors, said Clarissa Newman, campus director.
Besides the items requested on the list, Newman hopes the drive brings in a few other goods.
“For years, we’ve done basic supplies, but this year we’re going to try and expand that,” she said. “A lot of kids have computers that they work with, so we’re going to try to get some ear buds. And a lot of the kids carry the water bottles, so we’re going to try to get some water bottles.”
Monetary donations help workers fill in the gaps after registration, when they know how many students they need to be ready for, Newman said.
The Salvation Army has placed blue barrels at Bucky’s gas stations and other stores where supplies can be dropped off, besides at The Salvation Army and Micah House.
“Anything that’s put in those blue barrels in Council Bluffs stays here in the city,” Newman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.