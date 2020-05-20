Lewis Central Community School District’s Board of Education got updated estimates on its building projects Monday and approved revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar and wage increases for classified employees.
The school district’s fine arts and operations projects and career-technical education expansion will cost a total of slightly less than $30 million, architects from BVH told the Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday.
The fine arts center will cost an estimated $17,761,832, including site prep and an allowance of $335,498 for contingencies, architects said.
The CTE expansion, which will be part of the fine arts addition, is expected to cost $3,668,515, including $167,497 for a contingency fund.
The operations building is projected to cost $10,193,980, including site prep and $285,533 for contingencies.
That puts the total for the projects and expansion at $29,487,825, or $512,175 less than the budget total of $30 million, according to BVH Architecture.
However, it should be noted that none of the designs are final yet, so they could undergo further modifications.
“We’re under budget, but we’re not real comfortable,” architect Kelley Rosburg said.
She said BVH would come up with some bid alternates for consideration.
Board Vice President Daryl Weilage said he would be interested in estimates on how much it would cost to use less precast concrete and more metal. He noted that concrete is much heavier and would require more geopiers for support.
Board member Bob Hendrix said the building looked nice (in a drawing shown) but wondered if it would be compatible with the middle school building when they were seen side by side. Board member Brian Stoufer said he didn’t think it would be a problem.
“I think it’s kind of hidden by the school, and there’s a fair amount of green space in front of it,” he said.
The board held a public hearing on a revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year. Under the proposed calendar, school would start a day later (Aug. 25), which would put the end of each trimester at the end of a week, said Dave Black, school improvement specialist. The first and second trimesters would end on Thursdays followed by teacher work days, and the third trimester/school year would end on a Friday. Parent-teacher conferences for both elementary and secondary levels would be held on the same days (Mondays and Thursdays).
Winter break would be reduced from 10 days to eight days, and time off at Easter would be reduced from three days to one (Good Friday). A spring break of one full week would be added. Martin Luther King Jr. Day would become a holiday instead of a professional development day. The school year would end on June 4.
The board took no action on the revised calendar Monday.
In other business, the board did the following:
• Approved a 3% wage increase for classified employees, with some individuals receiving a larger raise
• Approved the renewal of the Frontline software used for attendance records, time tracking and other functions at a cost of $20,180.62
• Approved the installation of an EPIC PA system at Lewis Central High School by Total Kansas City Audio-Visual, which submitted the lowest of three bids, at a cost of $49,676.22
• Approved the purchase of 700 HP Chromebooks, licenses and 600 shields from RTI, which submitted the only complete bid, for $172,650
• Approved the purchase of 35 HP replacement laptops for staff from RTI, which submitted the lowest of three bids, at a cost of $25,025.
