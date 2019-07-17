The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is moving toward building a high school performing arts center without a bond issue.
Superintendent Eric Knost on Monday recommended the district use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax for the proposed high school auditorium and district operations complex. Since the Iowa Legislature extended the SAVE tax to 2051 during its 2019 session, an ongoing stream of revenue is secure.
“Considering the SAVE money we have access to, I wouldn’t feel right about going to voters with a bond issue,” he said. “I would hate to do something now that might jeopardize a future need.”
“I’m in total agreement that we should not have a bond issue,” said board President Dorene Scheffel.
The board needs to be sure to save enough revenue to cover ongoing maintenance costs, said member Brian Stoufer.
Using SAVE revenue would also require voter approval, Knost said.
“Under that extension, schools need to get a vote on a new Revenue Purpose Statement either before the current one expires, before January 2031 or before bonding against the revenue that extends past 2031,” he said. “It just makes sense that it’s the right thing to do at this time when we’re talking about some future capital projects to go ahead and get a new RPS.”
A simple majority would be required to change the RPS, according to Iowa code, instead of the 60 percent majority needed to pass a bond issue.
The latest estimate from BVH Architecture is just over $20 million for a performing arts center and “support addition.” That would include an auditorium with 1,097 seats (730 on the main level and 367 in the balcony), a black box theater or two classrooms, as well as a storage building or addition with an estimated cost of $3.8 million. An earlier conceptual plan included only 800 seats, but board members agreed that the larger number is needed.
“I think we need to be at these numbers,” member Bob Hendrix said.
The middle school auditorium, which it currently shares with the high school, seats about 700.
School officials would like to have room for all of the high school students and staff to sit in the auditorium, said board member Aimee Adkins.
The board took no action on the auditorium at Monday’s meeting. Knost said he would bring a resolution to the board’s Aug. 19 meeting calling for a special election in November to modify the Revenue Purpose Statement and language that could be put on the ballot.
The board discussed building a high school auditorium in May 2015 and again in October 2018 when it reviewed its master facilities plan. In November 2018, the board hired Thiele Geotech of Omaha to do soil testing and other research at the sites of the proposed auditorium and new press box at a cost of $4,725. The school district then directed BVH to work on a preliminary design.
