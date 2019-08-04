Two Lewis Central High School students competed at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in May in Anaheim, California.
Connor Lancial placed in the top 10 in Payroll Accounting and Financial Math & Analysis. James Paul Devine competed in human resources management at the event. Both will be seniors this fall at Lewis Central.
The competition was held in an arena next to Disneyland, Connor said.
“When I first got to nationals, it was huge,” he said. “There were so many people it was ridiculous. I was expecting kind of a nerdy business thing, but it was definitely not that.”
There were many categories of competition, sometimes with hundreds of students in a category, Connor said. Entrants were divided into smaller groups, and multiple sessions were held.
“You sit in a room with 30 or 40 kids,” he said. “You just sit there and take a test.”
The Financial Math category was an open-class competition (participants were required to enter at least one open-class contest). It was there Connor faced the most competitors – he estimated 300 or more.
“I definitely didn’t expect much on that one,” he said.
Connor placed fourth in Financial Math & Analysis and eighth in Payroll Accounting.
“Once they announced Payroll and I made it, I was real excited,” he said.
However, Connor did not place in advanced accounting.
“I was expecting to place in that, but I didn’t.”
Connor became interested in business during his freshman year.
“I’ve always been, like, a math guy,” he said. “I was the only freshman to sign up for accounting. I guess what got me interested is when I started to be good at it. I was in, like, a junior-senior class, and I was a freshman.”
Connor did well in the class, and his teacher recommended that he join the school’s chapter of Business Professionals of America. BPA is a career and technical student organization that aims to develop leadership, academic and technological skills in the workplace among students and leaders in the community, its website states.
“It’s like DECA, except the difference is DECA is more marketing based, and BPA is accounting, business plans and speech,” he said.
For his sophomore year, Connor signed up for advanced accounting — a dual-credit class that allowed him to earn college credit. His junior year, he enrolled in a more advanced accounting class at Iowa Western Community College.
“I had an awesome teacher at Iowa Western,” he said. “He was super smart.”
BPA helped Connor develop speaking and social skills, he said.
“That helps you with interviews,” he said. “It’s helped me in other areas of schooling.”
Connor works at Dick’s Sporting Goods and finds the skills helpful when working with customers, too.
To make it to nationals, Connor won Payroll Accounting and placed second in Accounting at regional competition at Southwestern Community College and got fourth in Payroll Accounting and fifth in Advanced Accounting at state contest in Urbandale.
Connor had been competing since he was a freshman, but it was his first time at nationals, he said. As a sophomore, he had placed at state – but not high enough to go to nationals.
But he has more aspirations with BPA, too.
“I definitely want to go back to nationals – and Washington, D.C. is this year, so that would be sweet,” he said.
Besides BPA, Connor was a starter on Lewis Central’s state championship soccer team last year and ran cross country. He took a year off track but plans to rejoin the team this year. And he’s continuing to take classes at Iowa Western. He expects to have at least a year of college credit when he graduates from high school next spring.
