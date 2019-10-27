Lewis Central High School will present its fall production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” on Nov. 2-3.
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the auditorium at Lewis Central Middle School.
The play is a “re-imagining” of the “Peter Pan” story by Rick Elice, said Alan Strait, drama director at L.C. It features a lot of the popular characters of “Peter Pan,” including Tinkerbell. It is not a full musical, but does include a few songs.
The production stars Jaxon Roberts as “Boy,” who goes on a voyage with other boys (think Lost Boys), Strait said.
“In the process of the journey, they come in contact with these people called Starcatchers who give them Star Stuff,” he said.
The magic substance gives them the ability to fly, Strait said. Over the course of the journey, Boy develops into Peter Pan.
“The idea is that it kind of changes people,” he said. “The idea is that it has power, and how it affects someone depends on who it is that comes in contact with Star Stuff.”
Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults in advance or $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.
