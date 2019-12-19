LCHS senior wins Heisman High School Scholarship

She doesn’t play football, but she still won the Heisman.
Scholarship, that is.
Rachel Cushing, a senior at Lewis Central High School, was named one of two Iowa winners of the Heisman High School scholarship. This followed her selection as the winner from her school.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said.
The Heisman Trophy Trust awards a scholarship to two outstanding scholar-athletes from each state annually — one girl and one boy. The other Iowa winner was a boy from Indianola High School.
To apply, students must be graduating the following spring, have a cumulative weighted high school grade-point average of 3.0 or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his or her school and community.
State winners receive a $500 college scholarship and a chance to compete to become national finalists or winners. National finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship, and male and female national winners receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the Heisman trophy weekend events, including the televised ESPN Heisman trophy ceremony and annual Heisman dinner gala.
Rachel didn’t make it to the national level, but she has plenty to be proud. She has a grade-point average of 4.292, has earned 30 college credits and is a member of the National Honor Society. She served on the student council her first three years in high school and has mentored younger students. She is currently in her second year mentoring a student who is now in sixth grade at Lewis Central Middle School.
“It’s just helping her have a positive role model and a friend,” she said.
And Rachel is very much an athlete, too. She has played varsity soccer and volleyball all four years in high school and played softball in eighth and ninth grades. She also plays volleyball and soccer in private clubs.
She’s had some great experiences in sports. Take volleyball, for example.
“We went to state my freshman and sophomore years,” she said. “Our first year in volleyball, our team was basically all freshmen. Our sophomore year, we were a little more relaxed — and that’s when we made it to semifinals.”
Rachel, who has attended Lewis Central Community Schools since fifth grade, got an honorable mention for the All-Conference team her freshman year and made the second team All-Conference her sophomore year, she said.
In soccer, she has made the state All-Tournament team, second team All-State, All-Conference team and All-District team.
Rachel will probably study biology in college, she said, and is thinking about continuing her education and becoming a physician’s assistant.
She’s not sure what college she wants to go to yet.
Her older sisters, Jennifer and Sara, both went to Doane College and played soccer. Sara still holds the college’s record for scoring the most goals. Rachel is also considering attending the College of St. Mary and playing volleyball.
“They made it to nationals this year,” she said.
The Heisman High School scholarship continues the legacy of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship, a program created in 1994 by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in partnership with The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work.
