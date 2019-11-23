A Lewis Central Middle School project is a state finalist in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
The $3 million nationwide competition encourages students in grades 6-12 to use STEM skills to solve a problem.
The Lewis Central project takes aim at plastic products that take thousands of years to break down. In the meantime, they fill up landfills or pollute the land or water. Ernest Duarte, one of a group of eighth-graders working on the project, had the idea, and the others agreed.
“That’s a universal problem, no matter where it is,” said Cody Reed.
The L.C. Middle School group has created three machines that (collectively) allow them to recycle plastic objects into new items. LCMS engineering/Project Lead the Way teacher Dustan Kern submitted a proposal on the process to the contest. He and science teachers Nathan Van Zante and Lynn Moen are overseeing the project.
“We’re trying to make a difference,” Kern said.
Plastic — either bags or shreds — is heated in a square frame inside a microwave shell with a heating element and thermostat. The result is a sheet of multicolored plastic. The sheet can then be put in a wooden frame and heated just enough to make it pliable. Then it is placed over an upside-down steel bowl on a table with air holes and sucked down around the steel form to be shaped into a bowl — or something else, with the appropriate form.
“We have made different types of bowls, paint pallets, flower pots, etc.,” he said. “We have mostly been working with plastic bags but also have used milk jugs, old keyboards and a few other odds and ends.”
“We felt this could make it more of a visible issue, if people are buying stuff out of it,” said Nathan Smith.
Plastic bags are made out of No. 2 plastic, which needs to be heated up to 135 degrees Celsius, or about 275 degrees Fahrenheit, in order to melt it and make a plastic sheet, Van Zante said. It takes about 40 bags to make a small bowl and about 75 to make a medium-size bowl. Computer keyboards are a type of No. 7 plastic, he said.
Kern has a shredder in his classroom and collects discarded and unneeded plastic to shred and use to make things. He has shredded about 75 keyboards, he said. Dishes made out of No. 2 or No. 7 plastic, once washed, are safe to put food into, he said.
“The only one that is harmful is PVC,” which is a No. 3 plastic, he said.
Commented Moen, “It is amazing what bits of plastic chips or plastic bags can be turned into.”
The team continues to look for ways to improve the process, Van Zante said. They hope to get an extruder so they can inject melted plastic into molds or even shoot it into a 3-D printer to create different objects.
“We are fine tuning some of our methods, along with figuring out the limitations of our handmade machines,” he said.
Since the project is a state finalist, the teachers will receive a Samsung tablet computer for their classrooms.
Samsung hopes to create a new generation of problem-solvers with the competition.
“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation, and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “From suicide prevention to single-use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on. We’re thrilled to congratulate the state finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”
Of the 300 state winners selected, 100 will advance and receive $15,000 in technology and classroom materials, as well as a video kit to help showcase their project. For the next phase, 20 national finalists will be selected to travel to the pitch event in the spring, where they will present their projects to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, schools will receive $50,000 in technology and classroom materials, based on estimated retail value.
Five schools will receive national grand prizes of $100,000 in technology and classroom materials and a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress. Public voting will determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of national finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
