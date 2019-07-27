Four legislators expressed support for community colleges during a forum Friday at Iowa Western Community College but stopped short of promising more funding.
The event was the conclusion of the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees Conference, which Iowa Western hosted Wednesday through Friday.
Serving as panelists for the event were Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-District 15; Rep. Pat Grassley, R-District 50; Sen. Jackie Smith, D-District 7; and Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-District 5. Brent Siegrist, president of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees, facilitated the conversation.
Siegrist thanked the legislators for approving a bigger increase in community college funding for the current year than it has in recent years and asked them what the outlook was for next year.
The committee goes by the predictions of the Revenue Estimating Conference, said Kraayenbrink, chairman of the Education Appropriations Committee in the Iowa Senate, financial advisor and former high school industrial technology teacher.
“By law, we have to use the December (forecast), unless the March number is lower,” he said.
Kraayenbrink said the Legislature would try to provide support as it is able.
“We have a worker shortage in Iowa,” he said. “We’re asking you to get these people ready to go to work for employers that need them and be productive. I think we feel if we’re going to ask you to do that, we need to provide you some funding to do your work.”
Smith, a first-term state senator, was a speech pathologist for 34 years before serving as a county supervisor and being elected to the Iowa Senate.
“Of course, I’m going to continue to support funding,” she said, adding that she did not know what the amount would be.
Smith said she was aware that the state pays for a smaller share of community college funding than it once did. She said it was “alarming” that more than 50% of the funding now comes from tuition.
According to the IACCT website, 52% of community college general fund revenue comes from tuition and fees, 35.4% comes from state funding and 5.5% comes from local funding. In 1967, 14.2% of the revenue came from tuition and fees, 39.3% was from state funding and 27.7% came from local sources.
“Tuition keeps climbing and climbing and climbing, and that’s something we need to look at,” said McConkey, an Iowa Western graduate.
He said the $13 million the state is providing for Last-Dollar Scholarships should help give more people access to college.
Grassley, a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said community colleges should be promoted as a great opportunity for students who don’t want to go to a four-year college.
Grassley said the Legislature can’t always meet budget requests but will do the best it can.
Jay Nardini, a member of the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, said local revenue has not kept pace with tuition and state funding for community colleges.
“As community college trustees, we have very little taxing authority,” he said. “We need to have a way to get more local aid. Otherwise, we can take ‘community’ out of the name, because they’re not really in it anymore.”
Nardini suggested allowing boards to collect an income tax surcharge.
“I know it’s a hard sell, but that’s the reality of it,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s going to be more and more on the backs of our students.”
The Legislature could allow colleges to assess a higher levy, but that would shift more of the cost to property taxes, Nardini said afterwards.
“We’ve got people who, a $1 increase in tuition might make the difference between going to college or getting their car fixed,” he said. “We’re just looking for a way to increase community participation in community college funding.”
Smith said she was willing to consider local revenue options, but colleges would have to promote it in order to get the public to support it.
“I’d be willing to take a look at something like that,” McConkey said, adding that it would be a local control issue if it were just imposed by the state.
Grassley said it would take time build support for it and would depend on local advocates like the trustees.
“I think more people are seeing the value of our community colleges, but I don’t think we do enough tooting our horn,” Kraayenbrink said. “I don’t think you’re going to find as good a bargain as you’ll find at a community college.”
He said colleges should not be ashamed of what they charge, considering the value of what they are providing.
Grassley said the Legislature’s budget process begins with figuring the amount needed for Medicaid and other “built-ins.” Next comes K-12 education, then community colleges.
“I feel like we’ve really put that as a priority,” he said.
Still, community colleges’ piece of the pie isn’t likely to get much bigger, Grassley said.
“Maybe we have to look at the entire system,” Kraayenbrink said.
He said colleges could try to build stronger partnerships with local businesses and industries to increase donations of equipment and other items, but the cost would probably get passed on to their customers.
In any case, Kraayenbrink’s committee is not going to fund “free college for everyone,” he said.
