The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education held a work session with architects Monday to discuss the plan for a new operations center, which is still evolving.
Officials now envision the building being located between Lewis Central Middle School and the Wabash Trace Trailhead, instead of where the current transportation building is.
Architects showed a drawing of an r-shaped building with storage in the left wing, offices near the corner and multiple bays in the slanted right wing for bus and van maintenance and repair and a wash bay. The design also includes a larger training room than earlier versions.
A welding shop included in an earlier draft has been turned into a third bay for buses after staff members told architects during a user group meeting that they no longer use the current welding shop, according to Kelley Rosburg of BVH.
A mechanical room will be built on the second floor, Rosburg said.
“It’ll keep your HVAC units under the roof where they will last longer,” she said.
The board still has not decided whether to go with a metal building or conventional construction. Matt Wagner of BVH said a pre-engineered metal building would be cheaper and could be built faster but would be sensitive to moisture and would not last as long, especially if a lot of modifications had to be made to the intended design to change the shape or support heavy equipment such as bus lifts.
Board members Randy Portrey and Daryl Weilage said they would like to learn more about the advantages of using a metal building. Superintendent Eric Knost said he was concerned about lifespan and having a user-friendly facility.
“I think what’s important is longevity — and the people who work there are just as important as the people who work here,” he said.
Site prep for the project will take some time, Rosburg said.
“This is going to take 6 feet of fill, and that’s going to have to sit there for a while,” she said.
As of Monday, the school district was still negotiating with the City of Council Bluffs on whether a driveway for the operations center could be installed on the former railroad easement, now owned by the city, to connect it to East South Omaha Bridge Road. That option is preferred by engineers because there is far less traffic there than on Harry Langdon Boulevard. Engineers have met with city officials four times and were scheduled to meet with them again Tuesday.
