The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that will result in a lower property tax levy.
The district’s overall school levy will decrease from $12.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $12.04 per $1,000, a drop of 22 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
“We manage to do a lot in this district without a really high tax rate,” board member Daryl Weilage said.
“Obviously, one of the helpful things is we don’t have a debt service levy,” said Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary.
The budget calls for total expenditures and transfers out of $73,305,066 on revenues and income of $74,684,848. In addition to that, the fund balance would begin at $20,385,894 for total resources of $95,070,632 and end at $21,765,566 for total requirements of $95,070,632.
Expenditures include $25.4 million for instruction; $11,482,100 for administration, support and operations; $1,825,000 for non-instructional programs; and $34,369,416 for facility construction, debt service and AEA flow-through dollars.
Resources include state aid, federal grants and local taxes and sales of $44,451,298; plus $30 million from long-term debt proceeds, $228,550 from transfers in and $5,000 in proceeds from fixed assets.
The school district’s taxable valuation decreased slightly because of a tax increment financing district in the Metro Crossing area, according to Raes.
“Our valuation has been going up every year, except this year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.