The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education took another step to prepare for proposed building projects and requested spending authority for possible extra instruction for English language learners during its regular meeting Monday.
The board approved contracts with Lamp Rynearson of Omaha for surveying the sites for the proposed operations complex off East South Omaha Bridge Road and the Performing Arts Center addition to Lewis Central High School. The district will pay lump sum fees of $8,000 for the operations complex site and $3,000 for the arts center site, unless additional work has to be done.
The board approved submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee for extra spending authority to cover additional instruction for students with limited English proficiency up to the maximum of $9,421. If the request is granted, the district could levy that amount in additional property taxes in the event extra instruction has to be given to LEP students.
“We do not get cash, but we get spending authority that we might want to use later on,” said Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary.
President Dorene Scheffel was elected to be the district delegate to the Iowa Association of School Boards Convention Nov. 20 in Des Moines, and board member Randy Portrey was selected to be the alternate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.