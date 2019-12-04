The Lewis Central Community School District is working with Career EdVantage to build partnerships in anticipation of its entry into the program next year.
Career EdVantage will have 20 students beginning in January from Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Riverside, Shenandoah and Tri-Center Community School Districts, according to Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives. It will add Lewis Central for the 2020-21 schoolyear and Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools for 2021-22.
At Monday’s Lewis Central Board of Education meeting on Monday, McQueen-Jones and Career EdVantage Executive Director Cara Cool-Trede talked to board members about the program.
Career EdVantage, established earlier this year with a $2.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, will provide mentoring and support services to help prepare students for careers in building trades, manufacturing, health care, information technology and automotive and diesel technology, Cool-Trede said. It follows the program model of Avenue Scholars.
“We are really interested in students who want to go into trades or careers that require an associate degree or less,” she said. “We want to help students create career plans with benchmarks along the way so they reach that career. We are going to be there to be that support for them as they pursue a career.”
The program aims to eventually add 100 job-ready individuals to the area workforce each year, Cool-Trede said.
Students will register for the program during their sophomore years and take a career class from Career EdVantage their junior and senior years. They will be expected to take classes at Iowa Western Community College during their senior year.
McQueen-Jones talked about some of the primary elements of the program. She said Career EdVantage would place a career coach at participating high schools and line up job-shadowing and internship opportunities for students. Pre-apprenticeships will focus on the education side, with the help of Iowa Western Community College. Apprenticeships will provide on-the-job training.
“We want students to have paid internships during the summer of their junior year and the summer of their senior year,” she said.
Career EdVantage will offer scholarships for up to two years to students who enroll in an approved career program at Iowa Western after high school and will continue to provide job coaching services as a former student begins their career.
Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost welcomed the opportunity to build a partnership with Career EdVantage, he said.
“I’m a big fan of any opportunity to get students into work-based learning, hands-on experience,” he said.
Lewis Central High School gauges student success not just by whether students graduate but by what they do after graduation, Principal Joel Beyenhof said. Lewis Central’s class of 2022 will have 20 scholarships available through the Pottawattamie Promise program.
Lewis Central Assistant Principal Joe Vinchattle, who organizes the school’s annual career fair, applauded the effort to expand work-based learning.
“I think that’s really important for our students,” he said.
Lewis Central hopes to have a course catalog in January or February to distribute to students, Beyenhof said. Registration for sophomores who want to participate next year will be done in March and April. In May, the school hopes to have some pilot apprenticeships lined up for qualifying juniors, he said.
The program should be mutually beneficial to employers and students, Beyenhof said.
“We really want to fill or help fill a need for the businesses,” he said. “We think this is going to provide some great opportunities for our students.”
“It’s really a win-win, because it helps businesses with those high-demand areas,” Knost said.
Lewis Central Board President Dorene Scheffel asked whether students take an interest inventory of some kind that helps them choose a career. Beyenhof said the high school uses a survey called Navigator to identify interests.
“Students take the interest survey, and it helps place them in career clusters,” he said.
Board member Brian Stoufer asked what members should do if a business approaches them about partnering with the district. Beyenhof said they should refer company officials to him or Vinchattle.
Beyenhof said they are working with Iowa Western to help class schedules align between the college and high school.
“We could have students in high school taking college courses and still being involved in activities,” he said. “This year, we have 17 students enrolled in (certified nursing assistant classes).”
Board member Randy Portrey asked whether Career EdVantage would help students get apprenticeships with journeymen in the trades.
Cool-Trede said they would pay for students to attend Iowa Western and would provide support to students who “go straight into the workforce.”
They would look for high school graduates who are “really committed” to pursuing a specific career, showing up for work every day and “is really employable.”
Portrey said he would like to help the school form partnerships with the steamfitters and other unions.
Beyenhof said the school is working with employers on both sides of the Missouri River, partly through Career EdVantage.
Said Cool-Trede, “We’re trying to do what we can to just be a bridge.”
Said Knost, “This is the type of thing it’s going to take (to retain students), because schools are evolving and moving away from that ‘industrial model.’” The term refers to a mass-production educational model with ties to the 19th Century.
In other business, the board approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the maximum modified supplemental amount for increasing enrollment, open enrollment out and English language learners beyond five years of instruction. The administration estimated that the district should be eligible for $584,112 for increasing enrollment and $25,731 for English language learners.
Board members elected in the November city-school election, all incumbents, were sworn in, and Dorene Scheffel and Daryl Weilage were re-elected as board president and vice president, respectively.
